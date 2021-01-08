Biden plans to release nearly all available vaccine doses in a bid to expedite delivery.
Abrupt break with the Trump administration, president-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. intends to release nearly all available doses of the coronavirus vaccine soon after its launch, rather than withholding millions of vials to ensure second doses are available.
The move is part of an aggressive effort to “ensure that Americans who need it most get it as quickly as possible,” Biden’s transition team said on Friday. The vaccination plan, which will be officially unveiled next week, will also include federally managed vaccination sites in places like high school gymnasiums and sports stadiums, as well as mobile units to reach high populations. risk.
The president-elect has vowed to bring “at least 100 million Covid vaccines to the arms of the American people” during his first 100 days in office.
The decision to release the vast majority of vaccine doses has sparked heated debate among public health experts. The two vaccines that have received emergency approval each require two doses, and the Trump administration has so far withheld about half of its supply to ensure that booster doses will be available for those already vaccinated.
Those responsible for Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s vaccination program, had noted that doses would stop being sequestered after the first weeks of deployment. But the Biden administration’s announcement sets the clearest benchmark yet for front-loading plans, and then distributes them as they become available. And Warp Speed officials on Friday criticized the president-elect’s decision.
The Food and Drug Administration – whose advice Mr Biden has pledged to follow – has spoken strongly against change the dosing schedule, as some other countries have chosen to do, calling such a decision “premature and not firmly grounded in the available evidence”. Some public health experts are concerned that the second doses will be delayed by the decision.
But others called it a smart move and said it was imperative to get as many people vaccinated as possible as quickly as possible – provided the second doses are not delayed. The Biden team said they are confident the supply will be sufficient and that Mr Biden will invoke the Defense Production Act if necessary to bolster the supply of second doses.
“The president-elect believes we need to speed up vaccine distribution while continuing to ensure that Americans who need it most get it as quickly as possible,” said TJ Ducklo, spokesperson for the transition team. by Biden.
The announcement that Mr Biden intends to release additional doses coincided with a letter from eight Democratic governors – including Andrew M. Cuomo of New York and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, both of whom clashed with President Trump. – imploring the current administration to release all available doses to States as soon as possible.
“Failure to distribute these doses to states that request them is unacceptable and unacceptable,” the governors wrote. in the letter, which was obtained by The New York Times and sent Friday to the Secretary of Health, Alex M. Azar II, and General Gustave F. Perna, who is in charge of vaccine distribution.
“We demand that the federal government immediately begin distributing these doses reserved for states,” the letter said.
Mr. Biden’s promise of 100 million shots is ambitious, and the Trump administration’s rocky deployment – which Mr. Biden called a “parody” on Friday – hasn’t made its task any easier. As of Thursday, the Trump administration had shipped more than 21 million doses of the vaccine, with millions more already in the hands of the federal government.
Yet only 5.9 million people received dose. State and local public health officials, already overwhelmed by the rise in infections, have struggled to administer the vaccine to hospital workers and elderly Americans at risk, while most people don’t know when they could be protected.
The biggest problem so far has not been a lack of vaccine, but the difficulties that States and local communities face in distributing the doses at their disposal. Capacity and logistics, not shortages, prevent vaccine delivery.
Dr Leana S. Wen, an emergency physician and public health expert at the George Washington University School of Public Health, said she was surprised and concerned about Mr Biden’s new strategy.
“That’s not the problem we’re trying to solve right now,” Dr Wen said.
Those responsible for Operation Warp Speed also played a critical role.
Speaking during a press briefing on FridayFDA commissioner Dr. Stephen M. Hahn urged states that have only used up a small portion of their supply to begin immunizing lower priority groups, while following government guidelines. Most states still prioritize frontline health care workers and older Americans in group residential settings.
Expanding the target groups “will go a long way in helping people use these vaccines appropriately and get them into the hands of people,” said Dr Hahn.
