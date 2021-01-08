Biden plans to release nearly all available vaccine doses in a bid to expedite delivery.

Abrupt break with the Trump administration, president-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. intends to release nearly all available doses of the coronavirus vaccine soon after its launch, rather than withholding millions of vials to ensure second doses are available.

The move is part of an aggressive effort to “ensure that Americans who need it most get it as quickly as possible,” Biden’s transition team said on Friday. The vaccination plan, which will be officially unveiled next week, will also include federally managed vaccination sites in places like high school gymnasiums and sports stadiums, as well as mobile units to reach high populations. risk.

The president-elect has vowed to bring “at least 100 million Covid vaccines to the arms of the American people” during his first 100 days in office.

The decision to release the vast majority of vaccine doses has sparked heated debate among public health experts. The two vaccines that have received emergency approval each require two doses, and the Trump administration has so far withheld about half of its supply to ensure that booster doses will be available for those already vaccinated.