Biden plans to release nearly all available doses in a bid to speed up vaccinations.

President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. plans to release nearly all available doses of the coronavirus vaccine “to make sure Americans who need it most get it as soon as possible,” the coronavirus said on Friday. Biden’s transition team, a move representing a clean break with the Trump administration’s practice of withholding part of the vaccine.

“The president-elect believes we need to speed up vaccine distribution while continuing to ensure that Americans who need it most get it as quickly as possible,” said TJ Ducklo, spokesperson for the transition team. .

“He supports the immediate release of available doses and believes the government should stop withholding vaccine supplies so we can get more vaccines in the arms of Americans now. He will share further details next week on how his administration will begin releasing the available doses when he takes office on January 20. “

Since the two vaccines that have emergency approval require two doses, the Trump administration has withheld about half of its supply to ensure those already vaccinated receive the booster dose. But the vaccine rollout has been disrupted from the start.