Biden orders sanctions on Myanmar after military coup – Times of India
WASHINGTON: President Joe biden on Wednesday ordered further sanctions against the military diet in Myanmar, acting after the military this month staged a coup in the Southeast Asian country and arrested a de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior politicians.
Biden said he was issuing an executive order that would prevent Myanmar generals from accessing $ 1 billion in assets in the United States. Biden added that more measures are to come.
“The military must give up the power it has taken and show respect for the will of the Burmese people,” Biden said.
Biden said the new sanctions will allow his administration to freeze U.S. assets for the benefit of Myanmar’s military rulers while maintaining support for healthcare programs, civil society groups and other areas that benefit the population of the country. He said the administration planned to identify specific targets for the sanctions later this week.
“The Burmese people are making their voices heard and the world is watching,” Biden said, using another name for Myanmar. “We will be ready to impose additional measures and we will continue to work with our international partners to urge other nations to join us in these efforts.” Before Biden spoke of the White House, large crowds protesting against the military takeover took to the streets of Myanmar again, even after security forces stepped up the use of force against them and attacked the headquarters of Suu Kyi’s political party.
It remains to be seen what impact, if any, US action will have on Myanmar’s military regime. Many military leaders are already facing sanctions due to attacks against the Rohingya Muslim minority.
Minority Leader in the Senate Mitch mcconnell, a Suu Kyi supporter, said he appreciated Biden’s continued engagement with Congress on swift and practical steps to restore democracy in Burma. I hope all nations that respect democracy and the rule of law will join the United States in imposing significant costs and accountability on the junta. ”
White House press secretary Jen psaki told reporters shortly before Biden’s announcement that “it is certainly recognized that this will have to be a coordinated effort” with the international community to push for change in Myanmar.
The UN Human Rights Council was scheduled to hold a special session on Myanmar on Wednesday.
Protesters in Myanmar are calling for power to be restored to the deposed civilian government of Suu Kyi. They are also seeking freedom for her and other ruling party members detained by the military after blocking the new session of parliament on February 1.
Witnesses estimated that tens of thousands of protesters, if not more, traveled to Yangon and Mandalay, the country’s largest cities, on Wednesday. Gatherings were also held in the capital, Naypyitaw, and elsewhere.
The military cited the government’s inability to follow through on unsubstantiated allegations of widespread electoral fraud as part of the reason for the takeover and the declaration of a year-long state of emergency. The generals argue the actions are legally justified and cited an article in the constitution that allows the military to take over in an emergency.
Suu Kyi’s party said it was indeed a coup. The Biden administration also quickly officially determined that the takeover was a coup, setting the stage for Wednesday’s announcement.
