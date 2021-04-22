Biden opening summit with ambitious new US climate pledge

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden to open a global climate summit by pledging to cut climate-destroying coal and oil fumes the United States is pumping at least in half, a commitment he hopes will prompt China and other major polluters to step up their own efforts.

Biden offers Americans and the world a vision of a prosperous, clean-energy United States, where factories produce advanced batteries for export, chain employees reinstall an efficient national electricity grid, and crews cap the jobs. Abandoned oil and gas platforms and coal mines. .

Its pledge to cut U.S. fossil fuel emissions by up to 52 percent by 2030 – similar to allied pledges – will come at the launch on Thursday of a fully virtual climate summit for 40 world leaders, marking the return of the United States to global climate efforts after four years of withdrawal under President Donald Trump.

The Biden administration’s pledge would require by far the most ambitious U.S. climate effort ever, nearly doubling the cuts the Obama administration pledged to make. the historic Paris climate agreement of 2015.

The new emergency comes as scientists say climate change caused by coal-fired power stations, car engines and other fossil fuels is already worsening droughts, floods, hurricanes, wildfires and other disasters and humans are running out of time to stave off most extremes catastrophic effects of global warming.

“The United States is not waiting, the costs of the delays are too high, and our nation is determined to act now,” the Biden administration said in a statement. “Climate change poses an existential threat, but responding to this threat provides an opportunity. To support well-paying union jobs, strengthen American work communities, protect public health, and advance environmental justice.”

But officials in the Biden administration, previewing the new goal, revealed aspirations and thumbnails rather than specific plans, budget lines or legislative proposals to get there. Administration officials briefing reporters ahead of Biden’s announcement made no direct mention of politically sensitive steps to wean the United States off oil, natural gas and coal. They emphasized the role of technology, including carbon capture and hydrogen, which have yet to be developed to scale at an affordable price.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were to open the Earth day White House East Room summit before world leaders, including the heads of China, Russia, India, the Gulf oil states, European and Asian allies, and island and coastal nations already in the struggling with the effects of climate change. Pope Francis will also participate.

Biden was planning to attend a second live-streamed summit session later in the morning on funding the efforts of the poorest countries to rebuild and protect their economies from global warming.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the summit will take place as a live climate telethon-type broadcast, limiting opportunities for spontaneous interaction and negotiation.

With the United States’ commitment and other emissions reduction announcements from Japan, Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom, countries representing more than half of the global economy will now have committed to reduce fossil fuel fumes enough to prevent the world’s climate from warming, disastrously, by more than 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit (1.5 degrees Celsius), the Biden administration said.

Biden, a Democrat, campaigned in part to pledge to fight climate change. He outlined some elements of his $ 2 trillion approach to transforming America’s transportation systems and electricity grids in his climate campaign plan and infrastructure proposals for Congress.

His administration insists the transformation will mean millions of well-paying jobs. Republicans say the effort will throw oil, gas and coal workers out of work. They call its infrastructure proposal too expensive.

“The summit isn’t necessarily about everyone bringing something new to the table – it’s really about the United States bringing their target to the world,” said Joanna Lewis, energy and environment expert in China at Georgetown University.

It is an urgent but not perfect time for the United States to try to stimulate action.

The two main climate violators in the world, China and the United States, are quarrels over non-climate issues. Chinese President Xi Jinping waited until Wednesday to confirm he would even participate.

India, the world’s third largest emitter of fossil fuel vapors, is pressuring the United States and other richer countries to spend billions of dollars they pledged to help poorer countries to build alternatives to coal-fired power stations and power grids with high energy consumption.

“Where is this money?” There is no money in sight, ”Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said earlier this month, after visit by Biden climate envoy John Kerry.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose nation is by some estimates the world’s fourth worst climate polluter, also accepted the US invitation but gets angry with Biden calling him a “killer”, as part high tensions over Putin’s aggressiveness abroad and American sanctions.

And at home, the political divisions revealed by Trump’s presidency have left the United States weaker than it was during the 2015 Paris Agreement. Unable to guarantee that a different president in 2024 does not won’t cancel Biden’s climate work, the Biden administration argued that market forces – with a nudge to start – will soon make cleaner fuels and energy efficiency too cheap and consumer-friendly .

It is important that the United States, with its influence and status, gets back into the climate game, said Lauri Myllyvirta, senior analyst at the Energy and Clean Air Research Center in Helsinki.

But hoping the world will forget the past four years seems like wishful thinking, he said.

“There is too much momentum in the United States to just wish to abandon Trump’s legacy and the fact that every election is now essentially a draw between total climate denial and whatever action Democrats can take.” , did he declare.

Knickmeyer reported from Oklahoma City. Associated Press editors Ashok Sharma in New Delhi, Joe McDonald in Beijing, Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow and Seth Borenstein, Matthew Daly, Alexandra Jaffe and Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed to this report.