Biden, Netanyahu finally chat, but no details revealed on what

Mr Biden told reporters that the call with Mr Netanyahu was a “good conversation” but did not provide any details. Israeli officials feared it was so delayed and that it only happened after Biden spoke with leaders of other allies, but also with opponents like Chinese President Xi Jinping. U.S. officials said the delay didn’t matter, but officials were clearly trying to agree on a negotiating strategy with Iran before hiring Netanyahu.

The prime minister’s office described the conversation in personal terms, saying in a statement that “the two leaders noted their personal ties of many years and said they would work together to continue to strengthen the strong alliance between Israel and the United States. United States”

The New Washington Update Apr. 17 2021 at 8:23 am ET

The White House description, on the other hand, mentioned the strength of the alliance but said nothing about the relationship between Mr. Biden and Mr. Netanyahu, as part of an effort by the new administration to de-personalize interactions between the two. two countries.

“The president affirmed his personal history of unwavering commitment to Israel’s security and expressed his intention to strengthen all aspects of the US-Israel partnership, including our strong defense cooperation,” the statement said. the White House. He reaffirmed Mr. Biden’s decision to build on the Abrahamic Accords, the agreements concluded by Israel with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain – two main Arab allies of the United States – at the end of the Trump administration.

The conversation with the two leaders took place before Mr Biden’s Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, spoke this week with Britain, Germany and France, the European nations that have participated in the negotiations on Iran. But administration officials don’t seem in any rush to engage directly with the Iranians or feel constrained by the deadlines set in Tehran.