Biden meets with UN Security Council, pledges global engagement

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – President Joe Biden met virtually Thursday with the UN Security Council and reaffirmed his determination to restore US global leadership and re-engage with global institutions, including the Nations United, the US mission said Thursday evening.

Biden also stressed the need for the most powerful organ of the UN to take action against crises, including in Myanmar, Ethiopia, Libya, Syria and Yemen, according to a mission statement.

Council diplomats said many of the 15 ambassadors spoke or asked questions during the hour-long meeting, including China’s envoy to the UN, Zhang Jun, but not the Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia. Diplomats spoke on condition of anonymity as the meeting was private.

The US mission said Biden reiterated “the importance of working with global partners and through multilateral institutions to end the pandemic, improve global health security, and ensure that our countries lead an equitable economic recovery and sustainable ”.

Biden, who was joined by Special Presidential Climate Envoy John Kerry, announced that the United States intends to officially join the United Nations Climate and Security Group of Friends, the United Nations said. mission statement.

Deputy Senior National Security Advisor Jon Finer also attended the meeting and briefed council members on regional security issues, he said.

The Security Council was invited to the White House for years during the US presidency of the Security Council, but that meeting was virtual because of the pandemic. The board chair rotates monthly, and U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield began chairing virtual board meetings on March 1, days after taking up her new role.