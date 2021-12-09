Biden meets with Ukrainian president amid tensions with Russia

US President Joe Biden has spoken with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy as part of ongoing efforts to defuse tensions over Russia’s military build-up on the border with Ukraine.

Biden and Zelenskyy’s call on Thursday comes just days after the US president’s outfit a two hour discussion with Vladimir Putin, urging the Russian leader to take the path of diplomacy to defuse the situation on pain of severe economic sanctions.

“The President of the United States has briefed me on the content of his negotiations with Putin,” Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter Thursday afternoon after what he said was a 90-minute conversation with Biden.

“We also discussed the possible formats to resolve the conflict in Donbass and discussed the course of internal reforms in Ukraine,” added the Ukrainian president, referring to the region of eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine said 94,000 Russian troops were massed along the border in the second such build-up so far this year, prompting a series of warnings from senior Biden administration officials seeking to dissuade Moscow from taking “strong aggressive movementsAgainst Kiev.

US intelligence agencies have warned that Putin may be able to launch a full-scale offensive involving up to 175,000 troops in early January.

Russia has denied its intention to invade Ukraine, but Putin warned that any expansion of US military materiel into Ukraine, as well as the country’s admission into NATO, are “red lines” that should not be. crossed.

In 2014, Moscow annexed Crimea from Kiev and Russian-backed separatists seized a swathe of territory in eastern Ukraine, sparking a conflict that continues to rage to this day.

Putin on Tuesday presented Biden with a demand for legally binding security guarantees that would rule out NATO enlargement, the Kremlin said after the call between the two leaders.

However, the United States has repeatedly stated that NATO members control who joins the alliance. Senior officials in the Biden administration have also said that while they do not know whether Putin has decided to invade Ukraine, “he is building the capacity to do so as soon as possible.”

Charles Stratford of Al Jazeera, reporting from Kherson in southern Ukraine ahead of the Biden-Zelenskyy call, said the Ukrainian president hoped to hear more support from the United States and its allies in the NATO Thursday. “There is incredible pressure on Ukraine, ”Stratford said.

“Certainly analysts say they predict that President Biden will have no choice but to try to get concessions from the Ukrainians because of the pressure on Ukraine and, indeed, on the NATO by President Putin “, he continued.

“The general message is that Biden must put pressure on Zelenskyy without being seen as giving in to what the United States, NATO and Ukraine continue to describe as Russian aggression.”

The White House did not immediately provide a reading of Zelenskyy’s appeal on Thursday.

“The president’s intention during this call was to provide President Zelenskyy with an update on his call with President Putin and to underline our support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” the press Jen Psaki, White House press secretary.

After speaking with the Ukrainian president, Biden also consulted with the leaders of nine Eastern European NATO members, known as Bucharest Nine.

The White House said earlier this week that Biden aimed to brief U.S. NATO allies “on his appeal with President Putin, to hear their views on the current security situation, and to underscore the US commitment to transatlantic security ”.

At the same time, the United States and its main European allies are engaging in a discussion with Russia over Putin’s concerns about any future NATO expansion and “whether or not we can find accommodations” to reduce them. tensions, Biden told the White House on Wednesday. .

In recent days, the United States has stepped up its deliveries of military assistance to Ukraine with small arms, ammunition and the field deployment of Javelin anti-tank missiles, Pentagon spokesman John also said on Wednesday. Kirby.

However, Biden said that day that the United States and its NATO allies were not prepared to intervene militarily in Ukraine in the event of a large-scale Russian invasion.

“I said very clearly that if he invaded Ukraine there would be serious consequences,” the US president told reporters. “But the idea that the United States is going to use force unilaterally to deal with Russia invading Ukraine is not… in the cards right now.”

US Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, warned this week that the sanctions being prepared by the United States and its allies are “at the high end of the spectrum.”

“Putin himself, as well as his entourage, would lose access to bank accounts in the West. Russia would effectively be cut off and isolated from the international economic system, ”Menendez said.