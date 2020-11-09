Biden, like Trump, will deepen integration with China

(Bloomberg Opinion) – To look at the politics, one would think that President Donald Trump’s four-year trade war with China was just beginning to bear fruit as he prepared to step down.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga used his first overseas tour since taking office to visit Vietnam and Indonesia, including allies skeptical of China, and push for stronger bilateral supply chains who would avoid the area’s 800-pound gorilla. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, who has a similar policy, used a major investment from Microsoft Corp last month. to encourage its allies to “re-imagine supply chains”:

Australian exporters should actively explore destinations other than China, Trade Minister Simon Birmingham told Australian Broadcasting Corp. radio on Monday after Beijing reportedly ordered a halt last week of imports of part of Australian products including lobster, wine and coal.

Washington’s recent line on China should also be passed on to the next administration. President-elect Joe Biden will ensure that China “abides by international rules,” he vowed during the last presidential debate last month, saying his position would be, if at all, harsher than Trump’s.

Despite all the apparent movement, the facts on the ground seem quite different. Far from successfully isolating China over the past four years – and despite self-sufficient fears over President Xi Jinping’s promotion of self-sufficiency – the Trump era has seen the country become increasingly integrated into it. ‘Mondial economy. As we have argued, the forces that place China in the middle of global trade and investment flows are stronger than a pandemic or a single US president.

Take the trade. Chinese exports rose 11.4% in dollars faster than expected in October, the country’s customs officials reported over the weekend. Exports in the past four months alone have been roughly in line with their level throughout 2006, at a time when talk of China as the “factory of the world” was peaking.

Imports also improved to a lesser extent, after almost two years of decline. Yet far from reducing the trade surplus – as the domestic economy without Covid has recovered faster than that of other countries – last year actually widened the gap. In dollar terms, four of the strongest months on record for China’s trade surplus have been since May.

For all that Suga and Trump have encouraged China’s economic disengagement – and yet China’s more authoritarian turn has made the country a more difficult prospect for foreign investors – this love affair applies to investment. as well as to trade flows.

After falling in the first months of the Covid pandemic, foreign direct investment in China has accelerated since April, with the amount of foreign capital used in September increasing by 25% from the previous year.

A visible example of this trend has been the high-profile rush by Chinese companies into initial public offerings in the United States in recent months. This is not the only case, however. In fact, 2020 is shaping up to be the strongest year in history for incoming acquisitions of companies from the continent, with 2019 and 2018 in second and third places:

Remarkably, this inflow of foreign capital is not even the most dramatic part of the investment picture. As China’s trade and current account surpluses grew, the financial and capital account balanced with a sharp move in the opposite direction. The deficit on those accounts in the third quarter – the extent to which Chinese purchases of foreign net assets exceeded reverse flows – amounted to $ 94.2 billion, the highest figure since 2008, data shows preliminaries released last week. Even if part of that number is reclassified as “errors and omissions” in the final calculation, the mix of official capital outflows and outflows disguised as “errors” will still be among the largest on record:

This shouldn’t be too surprising. Years of accumulated investment in China’s trade capacity are not going to halt their cross-border buying and selling activity just because of harsh political rhetoric. At most, any touted hub in global supply chains will only see China taking a diminishing share of a growing volume of cross-border flows, and such a shift may take years. An absolute decline in Chinese trade with the world remains an extremely unlikely prospect. This is probably a good thing, given how commercial ties remove the sharp edges in international relations and reduce the risk of conflict.

Meanwhile, China has one of the world’s largest domestic markets, an array of tax and land incentives for inbound investors, and a workforce that is consistently denied the ability to lobby for better conditions. For global capital, this mix is ​​as attractive as it was before Donald Trump uttered the word “China”.

