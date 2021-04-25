Biden keeps tilting his hand before making big movements

National review

Senator Joe Manchin (W., Va.), A moderate Democrat, defended himself Sunday against claims he was a “roadblock” to the advancement of Democratic legislation. “I’m not a roadblock at all,” Manchin said during a CNN State of the Union appearance when host Dana Bash asked the West Virginian how he would react to Democrats’ accusations that it was a “roadblock” for Democrats who pass legislation while the party has control of the presidency and both houses of Congress. “The best policy is good government,” Manchin added. “I can’t believe people believe that if you do it my way it will give us the momentum we need to get through the next election.” “We will not give this system a chance to work,” he added. “I will not participate in the explosion of this Senate which is ours, or fundamentally of our democracy, or of the Republic that we have. Bash also asked Manchin for his thoughts on the GOP’s counter-proposal to Biden’s infrastructure plan. He said the plan was a “good start” and that he was “glad we did” because it came from the Environment and Public Works Committee where his West Virginia compatriot, Senator Republican Shelley Moore Capito, is “essentially the first rank member” and Senator Tom Carper (D., Del.) is president. “They worked together so that we know he has bipartisan support, we just have to look to see if we have everything we need,” he said. Last week, Manchin suggested that Congress focus on “conventional” infrastructure and dismantle Biden’s $ 2 trillion plan, which includes provisions that some lawmakers say do not qualify as infrastructure, such as as the expansion of resources for home care for the elderly and daycare centers. “What we think the greatest need we have now, which can be done in a bipartisan fashion, is conventional infrastructure, be it water, sewers, roads, bridges, the internet – things we do. know it needs to be fixed, to be fixed, ”Manchin mentioned. When asked if he supports the non-infrastructure arrangements, Manchin said he believed the measures were “necessary” but should go through hearings and that professionals should be brought in to discuss them.