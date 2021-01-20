Biden is reestablishing ties with the World Health Organization that were severed by Trump.
Seeking to unify the global response to the coronavirus, President Biden, on his first day in office, retracted the Trump administration’s decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization.
The Biden administration has announced that Dr Anthony S. Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease specialist, will be the head of the US delegation to the agency’s board. Dr Fauci will begin this role with a meeting this week.
In May, President Donald Trump ad that the United States would leave the organization, which is part of the United Nations. He had spent weeks accusing him of helping the Chinese government cover the extent of the coronavirus in China.
The decision of a president who had already warned the world that he did not feel bound by long-standing American commitments has alarmed public health experts. And on Wednesday, his successor made it clear that he sees the organization as an ally – not an adversary.
“WHO is playing a crucial role in the global fight against the deadly Covid-19 pandemic as well as countless other threats to global health and public health security,” Biden said in a letter to António Guterres, the Secretary General of the United Nations. Nations. “The United States will continue to be a full participant and a global leader in addressing these threats and advancing global health and health security.”
At the end of May, shortly before declaring it was done with the WHO, the Trump administration made seven requests on the organization. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the organization, stood firm.
Last week, experts from the organization arrived in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the epidemic began just over a year ago. They plan investigate how the virus got from animals to humans.
Investigators have already faced challenges from the Chinese government, which was wary of outside controls and had repeatedly prevented the team from arriving.
Source link