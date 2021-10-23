Biden is delaying release of the remaining JFK assassination records, citing the pandemic.

The pandemic has created backlogs for several federal agencies, leading to backlogs of visa applications, untreated Social security benefits and backlogs in FDA inspections.

Friday, the White House announcement another administrative victim: a delay in the publication of a mine of documents related to the assassination of the former president John F. Kennedy.

The White House statement, signed by President Biden, did not specify exactly how the coronavirus delayed the release of the documents, which must be released to comply with a 1992 congressional law, but said the National archivist had reported that the pandemic had had a “significant impact on agencies” that should be consulted on redactions.

The United States Archivist heads the National Archives and Records Administration, the custodian of public government records. The post has been held since 2009 by David S. Ferriero, former librarian at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Duke University, and the New York Public Library. He is the 10th person to hold this position since the creation of the National Archives in 1934.