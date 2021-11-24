Biden invites Taiwan to next “Summit for Democracy”

The United States’ invitation to democratically ruled Taiwan is likely to infuriate China, which views the island as a renegade province.

The administration of US President Joe Biden invited Taiwan to the upcoming US-hosted Democracy Summit, a move that was quickly condemned by China, which island view like a renegade province.

Taiwan, which the United States does not officially recognize as a sovereign nation, was on a list of 110 guests at the virtual summit, to be held on December 9 and 10.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said the government will be represented at the event, which Biden announced in August, by Minister of Digital Audrey Tang and Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to Washington.

“Our country’s invitation to participate in the ‘Summit for Democracy’ is an affirmation of Taiwan’s efforts to promote the values ​​of democracy and human rights over the years,” the ministry said.

Taipei thanked Biden for his inclusion on Wednesday.

“Thanks to this summit, Taiwan can share its democratic success,” Presidential office spokesman Xavier Chang said in a statement to reporters.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday that Beijing “strongly opposes the United States’ invitation to Taiwanese authorities to participate in the so-called Democracy Summit.”

The spokesman added that Taiwan is “an inalienable part of Chinese territory”.

All other participants on the US State Department’s list to date are countries whose sovereignty is officially recognized by Washington. Rivals of the United States, Russia and China, are not included, nor is Turkey, whose President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was previously referred to as an “autocrat” by Biden.

Other countries Washington had hoped would represent democratic progress, but have since seen setbacks amid coups or military conflict – and were not invited – including Sudan, Myanmar, Ethiopia and Afghanistan.

‘Play with fire’

China has historically resented any movement seen as offering international legitimacy to Taiwan, including a recent surge, supported by the United States, for the island to play a greater role within the United Nations and its wide range of international bodies.

While maintaining a strategy of strategic ambiguity toward Taiwan, the United States continues to support and maintain informal relations with the island, as outlined in the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, and has made Taiwan a beacon of democracy.

However, in October, Biden appeared to break with long-standing US policy towards Taiwan, saying Washington would stand up for Taipei in the event of a Chinese attack.

The White House then backtracked on the statement, saying the United States’ position on the island remained unchanged.

Beijing, meanwhile, has not ruled out take control of Taiwan by force because he has more and more put pressure on other countries to downgrade or sever ties with Taiwan.

Following a virtual summit in early November between Biden and Xi Jinping, state media reported that the Chinese leader warned Biden that encouraging Taiwan independence would be “playing with fire.”

Biden, meanwhile, told Xi that the United States “strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” according to the White House.