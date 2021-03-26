Biden invites Russia, China to first global climate talks

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden counts rivals Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China among his administration’s first major climate talks, an event the United States hopes to help shape, accelerate and deepen global efforts to reduce climate-destroying fossil fuel pollution, administration officials told The Associated Press.

The president is seeking to revive a US-hosted climate forum of the world’s major economies that George W. Bush and Barack Obama have both used and that Donald Trump has let languish. The leaders of some of the world’s biggest victims of climate change, benefactors and backsliders round out the rest of the 40 invitations delivered on Friday. It will be held practically on April 22 and 23.

The summit organization will honor a campaign pledge and executive order from Biden, and the administration is timing the event with its own upcoming announcement of what is a much more difficult US goal to reorganize the US economy to shrink. significantly emissions from coal, natural gas and petroleum.

The session – and whether it’s discussions or progress – will test Biden’s commitment to making climate change a priority among competing political, economic, political and pandemic issues. It will also pose a very public – and potentially embarrassing or empowering – test of whether America’s leaders, and Biden in particular, can still lead global decision-making after the Trump administration has pulled out of the world and rocked the world. long-standing alliances.

The Biden administration intentionally looked beyond its international partners for the talks, an administration official said.

“It’s a list of the main players and it’s about having some of the tough conversations and the important conversations,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss US plans for the event. “Given the importance… of this issue to the whole world, we have to be ready to talk about it and we have to be ready to talk about it at the highest level.”

The story continues

Trump scoffed at the science behind the urgent warnings about global warming and the resulting worsening droughts, floods, hurricanes and other natural disasters. He withdrew the United States from the 2015 UN climate accords in Paris as one of his first actions. That makes next month’s summit the first major international climate debate by a U.S. leader in more than four years, although leaders in Europe and elsewhere have continued talks.

US officials and a few others give the Obama administration’s climate talks some credit for laying the groundwork for the Paris Agreement. The United States and nearly 200 other governments in those talks each set targets for reducing their fossil fuel emissions and pledged to monitor and report their emissions. Another administration official Biden said the United States still decides how far the administration will go in setting a more ambitious U.S. emissions target.

The Biden administration is hoping the scene provided by next month’s Earth Day climate summit – which is expected to be fully virtual due to COVID-19 and accessible to the public live, including breakout conversations – will encourage other international leaders to use it as a platform to announce their own countries’ stricter emissions targets or other commitments, ahead of the UN global climate talks in Glasgow in November.

The administration broadly hopes that the session will help galvanize governments to adopt specific and politically bearable means to reorganize their transport and power sectors and their global economies now to meet these more difficult future goals.

The US summit isn’t just “about deliverables, it’s really about engaging at the leadership level … sending a signal from the US perspective on our seriousness, and putting our own cards on the table in a meaningful way. The chief official said, referring to Biden’s upcoming announcement of a more aggressive emissions target in the United States. “And hoping the countries will join us.”

Like Bush’s and Obama’s major economy climate forums, Biden’s guest list includes leaders from the world’s biggest economies and European blocs. This includes two countries – Russia and China – that Biden and his diplomats clash against, over election interference, cyber attacks, human rights and other issues. It is unclear how these two countries in particular will respond to invitations from the United States, or whether they are willing to cooperate with the United States to reduce emissions while fighting on other matters. China is the world’s largest emitter of climate-damaging pollution. The United States is No. 2. Russia is No. 4.

Brazil is on the list as a major economy, but it’s also a major climate setback under President Jair Bolsonaro, who derailed efforts to preserve the carbon-sucking Amazon and joined in Trump to flout international climate commitments.

The 40 guests also include leaders from countries facing some of the most serious immediate threats, including Bangladesh and the Marshall Islands, countries considered to model good climate behavior, including Bhutan and some Scandinavian countries, and African countries. with variously important carbon sinks. forests or large oil reserves. Poland and some other countries on the list are seen as likely to move away from dirty coal power faster.

Biden, as the nominee, pledged to invest $ 2 trillion to help transform the United States into a zero-emission economy by 2050 while creating clean energy and tech jobs. Biden and other administration officials underlined the United States’ climate intentions in initial one-on-one talks with foreign leaders, and Biden’s climate envoy John Kerry focused on accelerating international emission reductions in foreign diplomacy.