Biden Highlights LGBTQ Rights, Says ‘Pride Is Back’ in WH

The president designates the Pulse gay nightclub – the site of a 2016 mass shooting in Orlando, Florida – a national memorial.

United States President Joe Biden celebrated White House Pride Month on Friday, reflecting the growing stature of the LGBTQ community at the highest level of government.

“Pride month is so much,” Biden said. “It represents courage. The courage of all those from previous generations and today who proudly live their truth. Stands for justice. The steps we have taken and the steps we need to take. And most importantly, the month of pride is synonymous with love.

Biden, in a change from his Republican predecessor Donald Trump, sought to emphasize equality for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community, officially recognizing Pride Month with a proclamation on the 1st. June and appointing LGBTQ officials to top positions in the U.S. government, among other actions.

“Our presence this afternoon makes a very strong statement: pride is back in the White House,” Biden said, after being introduced by Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who is openly gay, and a young transgender man. , Ashton Mota.

“Just being here proves how possible change is in America,” Buttigieg said.

“So many lives have been changed, saved by the sustained advocacy, moral determination, political courage of countless LGBTQ + leaders and allies, some elected officials, some invisible, some long gone, some in this room right now.”

US President Joe Biden has sought to emphasize equality for the LGBTQ community, among other measures [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

A hallway in the White House was lit in the colors of the rainbow flag, a symbol of the LGBTQ movement, and Biden said he walked the hallway between the residence and the Oval Office every day. A candle worn at the AIDS vigil and a pair of sandals belonging to Matthew Shepard, a gay student who was fatally beaten in 1998 and whose death inspired new hate crime laws were also on display.

Also on Friday, Biden appointed Jessica Stern as the State Department’s Special Diplomatic Envoy for LGBTQ Rights. His responsibilities will be to ensure that US diplomacy and foreign aid promote and protect LGBTQ rights around the world. Stern is currently the Executive Director of OutRight Action International, which advocates for human rights and works to prevent abuse against LGBTQ people.

In his new role, Stern will help put together a presidential memorandum to advance the rights of LGBTQ people and bring together like-minded governments, nonprofits and businesses to advocate for equality and dignity, according to the White House.

People attending a ceremony to commemorate LGBTQ + Pride Month in the East Room of the White House, Washington, DC [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

The focus also has personal resonance for many in the Biden administration. Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House’s senior deputy press secretary, tweeted her own story on Friday about dating her mother at age 16 and the revolted look in response that left her sexuality a secret family for many years.

“I am proud to be a Black Queer woman and have been for some time,” she wrote. “I’m happy to say that my mom is now proud of ALL that I am; she loves my partner and she loves being a devoted grandmother to the daughter we are raising.

Jean-Pierre added that his road to acceptance was not easy, but it was worth it.

US President Joe Biden made the National Pulse Memorial law [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Biden also enacted a measure on Friday that designates the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Fla., As a national memorial. Mass shooting at gay nightclub in June 2016 left people dead 49 people and 53 injured.

“We will never fully recover, but we will remember it,” Biden said as he signed a law establishing Florida’s National Pulse Memorial, joined by shooting survivors and lawmakers who worked on the measure.

“Maybe no president will ever have to sign another monument like this.”

An armed man stormed the popular place, opening fire with a AR-15 type assault rifle and gun in one of the deadliest moderns mass shootings in the USA.