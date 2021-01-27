Biden has vowed to be tough on Putin. Now start by saving Alexei Navalny: Garry Kasparov

Despite the vicious winter cold and even more vicious police, Russia broke out in protest on Jan 23. Over 100,000 came to the streets and squares across the country to answer the call of Alexei Navalny, the anti-corruption activist who has become the main opponent of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Navalny was arrested immediately after returning from Germany to Russia, where he was taken for treatment in a coma after a well-documented assault on his life by Russian security services. Navalny was technically arrested for violation of parole based on false accusations, but his real crime did not die – revealing both the murder and the incompetence of the Putin regime.

The Russians came to protest to answer Navalny’s call and were inspired by his personal bravery on his return to Russia. They are also just fed up with it. For the young people who constitute a large part of Navalny’s support, Putin has been in charge their entire lives.

Unite the free world against Putin

The biggest protests across Russia in a generation were hosted by 4000 arrests at the last count. The only the violence was from the police, who attacked protesters with clubs and indiscriminately took them off the streets – including Navalny’s wife, Yulia. Some demonstrators thrown snowballs to the armored riot police, a comical but symbolically powerful display of resistance.

I’m glad so many Americans are following these historic events in Russia, but it is wrong to equate the state violence of a dictatorship with that seen in infamous cases in the United States. There is a big difference between police brutality as a scandal and crime in America and how it is rewarded in Putin’s Russia as official policy.

Navalny has been effective because he does not focus on high-end human rights politics or rhetoric, but on the rampant corruption that enriches Putin and his cronies while the rest of Russia stagnates. The day after his arrest, Navalny’s organization poured more fuel into this fire by throwing a two hour video exhibition about a huge palace on the Black Sea that all the evidence points to it was built for Putin.

The story continues

Cost estimate well over a billion dollars – and protected from the air, land and sea by Russian security forces – there is no other plausible explanation. Its scale and opulence surpass the dreams of the tsars. No wonder Donald Trump admired and envied Putin so much, given that Mar-a-Lago would not be suitable for the servants quarters of Putin’s palace.

People protesting the imprisonment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny clashed with police in St. Petersburg, Russia on January 23, 2021.

Navalny was transferred to Matrosskaya Tishina prison where lawyer Sergei magnitsky was killed in 2009 for exposing official corruption. If the name sounds familiar to you, it comes from “Magnitsky sanctions»Which have become a powerful weapon to target individuals who violate human rights. Thanks to the global campaign of Bill Browder, Magnitsky’s employer, these targeted sanctions are emerging as a widespread means of deterring and punishing agents and allies of some of the world’s worst regimes.

Now, these sanctions can help save the life of another anti-corruption crusader, but only if used swiftly and aggressively. The Biden administration distinguished itself from the Trump administration with strong language in Russia on respecting the rights of Navalny and the protesters, but Putin is a mafia boss, not a typical national leader. He looks at these statements from Western governments for only two things: his own name and who speaks. If he doesn’t name him personally, he knows he can ignore it. If it’s not from the head of state, he knows it’s okay.

Navalny supporters protest his imprisonment on January 23, 2021 in Moscow.

Putin and President Joe Biden had their first call Tuesday, and early reports indicate that the new president “in a hurry “Poutine on Navalny, among others. But unless there are real consequences to dissuade him, Putin considers such harsh words to be nothing more than attitudes for the American public. Biden has a chance to prove him wrong.

Biden was elected guardian, to bring calm and order to Trump’s much damage. But with Russia, Biden can mark his place in the history books by rallying the free world to finally resist Putin’s dictatorship.

A frightening breach: Massive Russian hack attack threatens national security, fuels disinformation war

China is a long-term strategic challenge without quick fixes. Putin is an aggressive cancer requiring decisive intervention. Europe hesitates without American leadership, and Biden needs to change that.

The answer is the same as it always has been: follow the money. When Putin wakes up, he does not check international news or diplomatic cables. He looks at his offshore bank accounts and those of the oligarchs who might rise up against him if he ultimately turns out to be too toxic for their profits.

Suppress Putin and his elite

After Navalny’s arrest, his team published eight names to be added to the sanctions lists. If the West will finally take Putin’s stop seriously before his next one invasion, his next cyber attack and his neighbor assassination attempt, that list should be on Biden’s desk. Freeze their accounts, seize their assets and stop confusing Putin’s interests with the interests of Russia. We are not asking for “foreign interference”, only that the free world stop interfering in Putin’s favor.

With Putin gone, the bloody regimes in Syria, North Korea, Belarus and Venezuela would all be shaken. Biden can lead a New Order for Democracy, which should have been formed at the end of the Cold War, as the free world celebrated and squandered its advantage, believing the story was over.

Hill, Holmes arraignment hearing: Experts beat crackpots on Trump, Russia, Ukraine

On June 13, 2013, I joined my colleague Boris Nemtsov in Washington, DC, when he testified before the Senate Committee on External Relations. An old Deputy Prime Minister under Boris Yeltsin, Nemtsov was the leader of our fragile opposition coalition. He spoke of the bright future of a strong, democratic Russia that would be part of the civilized world, not an outcast. He stressed the need for sanctions against Putin’s elite.

In the end, John McCain, a longtime friend and ally, teased Nemtsov for looking at his watch. “Boris, be careful!”

“Excuse me,” Boris replied, “I have a flight at 3 o’clock, and if I’m there, that will be a great signal for Putin!”

We all laughed and Boris flew to Moscow, while I followed the advice of his mother, who told us both to stay away. February 27, 2015 Boris was shot in front of the Kremlin.

Now Alexei Navalny has returned to confront Putin and fight for a Russia freed from a cell. He deserves more than the “serious concerns” expressed in routine government press releases. Democrats have spent four years denigrating Trump’s strange devotion to Putin. Now is the time to put Putin’s money where it is.

Garry Kasparov, former world chess champion, is president of the Renewing Democracy Initiative and the Human Rights Foundation. Follow him on Twitter: @ Kasparov63

