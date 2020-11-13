World
Biden has room on health care, though limited by Congress – Times of India
WASHINGTON: President-elect Joe Biden is unlikely to get sweeping health care changes through a tightly divided Congress, but there is a menu of smaller actions he can choose from to make a tangible difference on accessibility and coverage for millions of people.
With Senate balance of power hitting a few races in Georgia heading for a run-off and Democrats losing seats in the House, Biden’s proposals for a public health insurance option and empowering Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices seem out of reach.
It would be tough fights even if the Democrats controlled Congress with votes to spare.
But there is bipartisan interest in prescription drug legislation to limit what Medicare beneficiaries with high costs are asked to pay and to limit price increases in general. Biden could also push legislation to reduce surprise medical bills at the finish line.
In addition, millions of people already eligible for subsidized coverage through “Obamacare” are still uninsured. A determined effort to enroll them could make a difference, especially in the event of a pandemic.
And just like the Trump administration, Biden should aggressively exercise the executive branch’s regulatory powers to address health insurance coverage and prescription drug costs.
With COVID-19 skyrocketing across the country, Biden’s top healthcare priority is shaping the federal government’s response.
In his victory speech on Saturday, he pledged to “spare no effort, no commitment, to reverse this pandemic”.
He appointed a pandemic task force to develop “an action plan” that could be put in place on inauguration day.
On broader health policy issues, Biden said he would stick to his strong campaign platform, which called for covering all Americans by relying on the Affordable Care Act, adding a new public insurance option modeled on Medicare and lowering the age of eligibility for Medicare.
“We will work quickly with Congress to dramatically increase health care protections, achieve universal coverage for Americans, reduce health care costs, as soon as possible,” the president-elect said earlier this week.
Progressives who run the Democratic Party’s healthcare agenda say Biden must do whatever he can to make it happen, regardless of whether Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Remains majority leader in the Senate.
“I would vote for anything that improves healthcare for the American public, but what we need to do is boldly and clearly push for progressive policies,” said Representative Ro Khanna, D-Calif., Senior Vice President. of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.
Khanna says he would like to see President Biden call McConnell in public.
“At the state of the Union level, he should say, ‘One person can stand in the way of this, and that’s Mitch McConnell,’ Khanna said.
Not in the real world, say the Republicans.
They say the only way Democrats can push through a major health care bill is to first win the two Senate seats in Georgia, and then rely on a special budget procedure that would allow them to legislate in the Senate. Senate on a simple majority vote.
Either that or change the rules of the Senate to abolish filibuster. None of this can be done with a snap of the fingers.
“I put the odds of comprehensive large-scale health care reform at almost zero,” said Brendan Buck, who was a key advisor to former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis. Biden’s healthcare to-do list begins with new hires and a rewrite of the Trump administration’s policies.
Democrats have a deep talent pool they can tap into for the best jobs.
One of the main contenders for the post of health secretary is the former surgeon general Vivek Murthy, who is co-chair of Biden’s coronavirus task force. North Carolina The Secretary of State for Health, Dr. Mandy Cohen, another former Obama administration, is also promoted.
The rewrite plan is to repeal regulations and policies put in place by the Trump administration that allowed states to impose work requirements on Medicaid recipients, prevent family planning clinics from referring women for abortions, made it easier to market simple health insurance and made other changes. .
But Biden can also use the government’s regulatory powers proactively.
Prescription drugs are one area. The Trump administration has not been able to finalize a plan that relies on lowering prices overseas to limit what Medicare pays for certain drugs. It’s a concept Democrats support and perhaps Biden could put into practice.
On Capitol Hill, there doesn’t seem to be a clear path.
A Republican advocate for action to cut prescription drug costs, Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, is expected to take on a new role in the next Congress, with less direct influence on health issues.
One factor that may work in Biden’s favor is that many Republicans want to change the topic of health care.
