Biden-Harris administration committed to building resilient agricultural supply chains

Soil degradation: More than a third of the Corn Belt, the epicenter of US corn and soybean production, has lost its carbon-rich topsoil. Credit: Bigstock.

URBANA, Illinois, Feb.26 (IPS) – The White House, chaired by Joe Biden just issued an executive order on U.S. supply chains declaring that the country must have resilient, diverse and secure supply chains to ensure economic prosperity and national security. Recognized threats that may reduce the resilience of U.S. supply chains include climate change and extreme weather events.

Indeed, climate change and extreme weather conditions, which have all become very frequent and of economic importance, can have a huge impact on the agricultural sector. This was already evident before the global pandemic.

For example, recently the Copernicus Climate Change Service of the European Union reported that 2020 was tied with 2016 as the hottest year on record. In the same year, the United States experienced many extremes related to climate change, including Iowa right, a costly storm disaster, California forest fires and floods Michigan . These extremes have already started to occur in 2021 and are expected to continue.

The decision of the Biden administration is commendable. A question that becomes central is: what does a resilient agricultural system look like that is resilient to climate change and extreme weather events? What are the pillars? Can the resilience of current American agricultural systems be achieved? Could we unleash the distorted speed of operations to create resilient farming systems that are essential to meeting America’s food security needs?

Of course, there will be many visions and pathways to achieve resilience in the agricultural sector, as agriculture and the agricultural value and supply chain are complex with many pillars and activities that are interrelated and interdependent. Despite the complexities involved in building resilience, there are a few fundamental and key things that need to happen.

First, a resilient agricultural system must be rooted in healthy soils. Soils are the foundation of life and the foundation on which we grow resilient crops. Healthy soils are necessary and a prerequisite for achieving sustainable national food security. They are also a useful resource in the fight against worsening climate change because they absorb carbon from the air and store it.

Alarmingly, the soils are unhealthy and degraded. A recently published article reported that more than a third of the Corn Belt, the epicenter of US corn and soybean production, has lost its carbon-rich topsoil. Soil degradation is a global problem with a third of Earth’s soil considered degraded in part due to agriculture. Without healthy soils, which play many critical roles, including soil carbon storage, resilient agriculture will not be possible.

Second, a resilient farming system must be fully vaccinated against climate change and the extremes that accompany climate change. Just as we have reduced the warp speed of operations to combat COVID-19, it is important to unleash science-based solutions to vaccinate our farming systems. From using artificial intelligence to predict climate-related disasters such as floods, droughts and insect pests to planting climate-smart crops that can withstand disasters to using smart, intelligent systems everything along agricultural and supply value chains to ensure that agriculture and food systems stay ahead of any challenge.

Third, resilient farming systems must be racially inclusive, fair and equitable. According to data, there are fewer black farmers, a number that has dropped from nearly one million farmers in 1920 to less than 50,000 farmers, due to historical discrimination, exclusion and inequality. in federal agricultural policies.

It is commendable that US Senators led by Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Tina Smith (D-MN), Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Patrick Leahy (D -VT)) are taking the initiative to change these statistics by presenting a comprehensive bill that addresses these injustices.

Finally, resilient systems must be built in a way that allows for transparent tracking and monitoring of progress. Americans deserve transparency.

The task of building resilient US supply chains in the face of today’s challenges is undoubtedly difficult, but it can be achieved by focusing on healthy soils, vaccinated crops, and equitable and just farming systems. It’s now.

Dr. Esther Ngumbi is Assistant Professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign and Senior Food Security Fellow at the Aspen Institute, New Voices.