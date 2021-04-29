Biden gives Congress his vision of ‘winning the 21st century’ – academics respond

A return to normal

President Joe Biden addresses Congress April 28, 2021, with a historic duo by his side: two women, including an African-American. Vice-President Kamala Harris opened the proceedings; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi officially introduced Biden to Congress. We asked three academics to respond to Biden’s speech, which began with an account of his administration’s accomplishments in his first 100 days and ended with his plea for unity so America can ” keep his promise ”.

Karrin Vasby Anderson, Professor of Communication Studies, Colorado State University

The visual backdrop for Biden’s address in Congress highlighted what was unusual and extraordinary this year, from the masks and social distancing that signaled the continuing pandemic, to the two women alongside the president.

“Madam President, Madam Vice-President. No president has ever said these words since this podium… and it was high time, ”he said.

The rest of his speech was crafted to restore presidential communications to a sense of normalcy that was often absent from Donald Trump’s freewheeling – and at times rambling and abusive – rhetorical approach.

Communication researchers Karlyn Kohrs Campbell and Kathleen Hall Jamieson Explain that annual speeches by presidents to Congress generally do three things: promote values; assess the problems; and come up with a policy.

Biden promoted familiar values ​​of American optimism, success, and exceptionalism. He assessed a long list of issues facing Americans, from the pandemic to jobs, the environment, and foreign policy. And he came up with a list of policies arguably more ambitious than anything that has been promoted by the presidential platform since Lyndon B. Johnson puzzled for “Big society. “

Using the antithesis – where two opposites are used for contrast – to distinguish between himself and his predecessor, Biden insisted that America “rises, choosing hope over fear, the truth. on lies and light on darkness ”. He also sprinkled his alliteration speech, announcing “100 days of rescue and renewal”, after emerging from an “abyss of insurgency and autocracy, pandemic and pain”.

Biden explicitly invoked a famous presidential speech: that of Franklin Delano Roosevelt.Arsenal of democracyIn which FDR attempted to get a reluctant nation to care about Adolf Hitler’s march through Europe. For Biden, COVID-19 vaccines are part of the American arsenal of the 21st century, allowing a peaceful return to international domination.

In fact, many of the care policies outlined in Biden’s speech were framed in the language of competition. He noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping was “extremely serious” in making China “the most important and consistent nation in the world,” and urged the United States to “win this competition for the future. “A generation’s investment in our families and children” is needed.

The language of international competition is particularly well suited to American ears. Even most Republicans in the audience stood up when Biden concluded with the chorus that “this has never, ever, ever been a good bet against America.”

More Money for Pell Grants, HBCUs, and Tribal Colleges

Ivory A. Toldson, Professor of Counseling Psychology, Howard University

Biden has historically mentioned black colleges and universities, also known as HBCUs, as well as tribal colleges and other institutions serving minorities, noting that they are an important part of his curriculum. It has been shown that these colleges and universities improve student outcomes traditionally under-represented in higher education.

Biden also mentioned the increase in Pell grants. President Obama used a similar strategy when he worked to provide funding to higher education institutions that serve underrepresented students. Even if most HBCU students are eligible for the Pell scholarship, Pell scholarships can be used at any higher education institution. For this reason, some leaders of institutions serving minorities find it insincere to view the increase in Pell grants as a unique advantage for institutions serving minorities.

Biden’s wit and tone suggested he saw himself as a champion of higher education institutions that serve low-income and historically under-represented students. He noted that these institutions have smaller endowments but nonetheless have talented students. He also noted his wife’s affiliation with a community college. The Biden and Harris ticket is the first Democratic ticket since 1984 without an Ivy League graduate.

Before the speech, the president Biden released his budget proposal. The proposal calls for $ 109 billion for two years of free community college and $ 39 billion to cover tuition fees for students at HBCUs, tribal colleges and universities, and other institutions serving minorities. This is similar to President Obama’s 2015 Budget Proposal. Universal higher education is necessary to achieve educational equity in the United States, so this is a proposition that I hope will gain traction.

Restoring the American Dream

Veronika Dolar, Assistant Professor of Economics, SUNY Old Westbury

The United States has long taken pride in providing opportunities that help Americans climb the economic ladder and earn higher incomes than their parents. Some call it the ‘American dream’, but for economists like me, this is called upward social mobility.

Social mobility in the United States has been declining for decades. While the vast majority of Americans born in the 1950s and 1960s earned more than their parents, barely half of millennials can say the same – the first generation in US history for whom it is true.

By Biden $ 1.8 trillion plan for American families aims to reverse this, mainly by do what he called in his speech, a “unique investment in a generation in our families and our children”.

Much of that is $ 200 billion for universal preschool for all ages 3 and 4. Research shows that children’s programs targeting disadvantaged families has substantial beneficial effects on children’s health, future wages and education levels. This not only makes them more socially mobile, but also boosts the economy at large.

Biden too wants to spend 225 billion dollars offer workers 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave.

The United States remains one of the only a few countries without a national paid family leave policy. Only 17% of workers in the U.S. private sector have access to paid family leave through their employer, and even less so for low-income workers.

There is a myriad of health and other benefits for children whose parents are on paid family leave, mainly due to increased regularity of baby checks, higher vaccination rates and longer school years. A study found that after the introduction of four months of compulsory paid leave by Norway, college graduation and attendance rates have increased and children’s future incomes have increased. The gains were greatest for children whose mothers were less educated.

The plan also includes $ 225 billion for more affordable child care, which studies show can improve children’s health and increases activity and employment rates low-income mothers.

The price is high and it will take time to see a return. But many studies showed these types of investments are the best way promote long-term economic growth and social mobility.

