Biden, first call with Putin, Navalny press, treaty – Times of India
WASHINGTON: President Joe biden had his first call with Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, the White House and Kremlin said. U.S. officials said Biden had expressed concerns over the arrest of opposition figure Alexei Navalny while pressuring the Russian president over his country’s involvement in a massive cyberespionage campaign and bounties on them. US troops in Afghanistan.
On a positive note, the two presidents agreed that their teams are working urgently to complete an extension of New start, the latest arms control treaty between the United States and Russia, before it expires next month.
“In the coming days, the parties will put in place the necessary procedures that will ensure the continued functioning” of the pact, the Kremlin said in reading the appeal.
Biden sought to break away from the warm rhetoric often displayed towards Putin by his predecessor, Donald trump. But the new president is also seeking to preserve the place of diplomacy.
Unlike his immediate predecessors, Biden did not give hope for a “reset” in relations with Russia, but rather indicated that he wanted to deal with disputes with the former Cold War enemy without necessarily resolving them or improve links. the agenda and the looming decisions needed on Iran and China, a direct confrontation with Russia is not something he seeks.
Moscow contacted last week to request the call, according to US officials, who were aware of the call but were not authorized to discuss it publicly. Biden agreed but first wanted to prepare with his staff and speak with his European allies, including the leaders of Britain, France and Germany.
On Tuesday, before his call with Putin, Biden spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, pledging the United States’ commitment to the decades-old alliance founded as a bulwark against Russian aggression.
Biden told Putin that his administration is evaluating the SolarWinds violation and reports that Russia is offering bounties to the Taliban to kill US troops in Afghanistan. Biden said the United States is ready to defend itself and will take steps, which could include new sanctions, to ensure Moscow does not act with impunity, administration officials said.
The Kremlin reading did not address the more contentious issues between countries, although it said the leaders also discussed other “acute issues on the bilateral and international agenda.” He described the speech as “frank and commercial” – often in a diplomatic manner to refer to tense discussions. He also said Putin congratulated Biden on his assumption of the presidency and “noted that normalization of ties between Russia and the United States would serve the interests of both countries.”
The coronavirus pandemic, the Iran nuclear deal, Ukraine, and trade and economic issues were among the issues that were discussed.
The call was made as Putin considers the consequences of the pro-Navalny protests that took place in more than 100 Russian cities over the weekend. Biden’s team has already reacted strongly to the crackdown on protests, in which more than 3,700 people have been arrested across Russia, including more than 1,400 in Moscow. Other events are planned for next weekend.
Navalny, an anti-corruption activist and Putin’s best-known critic, was arrested on January 17 as he returned from Germany to Russia, where he had spent nearly five months recovering from drug poisoning. nerve agent he attributes to the Kremlin. Biden previously condemned the use of chemical weapons.
Russian authorities deny the charges.
Trump appeared to seek Putin’s approval, frequently casting doubt on Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, including when he stood with Putin at their 2018 summit in Helsinki. He also downplayed Russia’s involvement in hacking federal government agencies last year and allegations that Russia offered bounties to the Taliban.
Despite this conciliatory approach, the Trump administration has taken a hard line against Moscow, imposing sanctions on the country, Russian companies and business leaders for issues ranging from Ukraine to energy supplies and attacks on dissidents. .
Biden, in his appeal with Putin, sharply broke with Trump by saying he knew Russia tried to interfere with the 2016 and 2020 elections.
Biden told reporters on Monday he hoped the United States and Russia could cooperate in areas where the two see benefits.
“I find that we can both act in the mutual interest of our countries as a New START agreement and convey to Russia that we are very concerned about their behavior, whether it is Navalny, SolarWinds or bounty reports on the head. Americans in Afghanistan, ” Biden said.
Biden’s approach has met the approval of some former U.S. diplomats who have dealt with Russia and are eager to see how Biden’s team, including National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his candidate for the post of n ° 3 at the State Department, Victoria Nuland, defines the contours of Russian policy.
Nuland, who held the Europe portfolio at the State Department as President Barack obamaPutin’s second term is vilified by Putin and his collaborators in particular for his support for pro-Western politicians in Ukraine. She and Sullivan would share their views on how to deal with Moscow, taking a firm line on human rights and Russia’s intentions in Eastern and Central Europe while keeping an open track with the Kremlin on other issues. .
But their starting position is complicated, they say, especially given Putin’s experience in dealing with Trump, which has often undermined his own administration’s hawkish stance on Russia by privately trying to get closer to the Russian leader. Trump was also often ill-prepared for calls from foreign leaders, ignoring warnings from staff, limiting who could listen to calls and, especially after calls with Putin, telling very few attendants what had been discussed.
“It’s difficult but it is doable,” said Daniel Fried, United States Ambassador to Poland and Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs in the George W. Bush administration. “They’re going to have to figure this out on the fly, but it’s important to pursue New START without hesitation and to postpone Navalny’s arrest and other issues without guilt.”
“They have to do both and not let Putin tell them that he will not accept the new START unless they let go of Navalny, SolarWinds or Afghanistan,” said Fried, who is now on the Council of Europe. Atlantic. “You have to push back and you can don’t let Putin set the conditions.”
