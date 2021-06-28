Biden faces intense cross currents in Iranian politics

WASHINGTON – President Biden’s decision to strike Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria early Monday illustrated the delicate balancing act of his approach to Tehran: he must demonstrate his readiness to use force to defend US interests, while keeping open a fragile diplomacy line of communication as the two countries attempt to resuscitate the 2015 agreement limiting Iran’s nuclear program.

In public, administration officials insisted that the two issues are separate.

Mr Biden, they said on Monday, acted under his constitutional authority to defend US troops by carrying out airstrikes on sites used to launch drone attacks against US forces in Iraq. They said that should not interfere with the final effort to bring the two countries back into compliance with the nuclear deal.

In fact, the problems are intertwined.

For the Iranians, the march towards the ability to build a nuclear weapon has been in part an effort to demonstrate that Tehran is a force to be reckoned with in the Middle East and beyond. Today, the country’s might has been augmented by a new arsenal of highly precise drones, longer-range missiles, and increasingly sophisticated cyber weapons, some of which involve technologies that seemed beyond Tehran’s competence at the time. of the negotiation of the nuclear agreement in 2015.

Part of Mr Biden’s goal in trying to revive the nuclear deal is to use it as a first step to push Iran to tackle other issues, including its support for terrorist groups in the region and its expanded arsenal. On this front, the strikes ordered Sunday and carried out Monday morning by the US Air Force fighter-bombers should be no more than a temporary setback for Iran.