Biden faces growing pressure from left on voting bill – Times of India
WASHINGTON: When the Democratic representative of New York Mondaire Jones was at the White House for the signing of the proclamation making Juneteenth a national holiday last week, he told the president Joe biden their party needed more involvement in passing the Hill voting laws.
In response? Biden “kind of stared at me,” Jones said, describing an “awkward silence” that passed between the two.
For Jones, the timing was emblematic of what he and a growing number of Democratic activists are describing as a lackluster commitment from Biden and the Vice President. Kamala harris on an issue they deem urgent and necessary for the health of democracy.
Although the White House has called the issue a “fight for his presidency,” Biden has prioritized his economic initiatives, measures more likely to win Republican support in the Senate. And he has so far shown little interest in getting into a messy debate over changing Senate rules to pass Democratic vote-only legislation.
But as the Democrats’ massive election legislation was blocked by Republicans on Tuesday, progressives argued that Biden couldn’t avoid this fight any longer and had to use all of his power to find a way forward. Critics have suggested that the voting debate could turn out to be one of Biden’s first major public disagreements with the left in his presidency.
“President Obama, for his part, has done more to save our struggling democracy than the current president of the United States of America, ” Mondaire said, referring to a recent interview in which the former president lobbied for the legislation.
The White House maintains that both Biden and Harris have been in frequent contact with Democratic leaders and major advocacy groups as the legislation – dubbed the Law for the People – was passed Congress. Biden has spoken forcefully at times, declaring a new Republican-backed Georgian law an “atrocity” and using a speech in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to say he will “fight like hell” for the answer Federal Democrats, but left negotiations on the proposal to Hill leaders.
On Monday, before the vote, Biden met with Senator Joe Manchin, DW.Va., at the White House to discuss both voting rights and infrastructure.
But Biden has not used his influence to work Republicans, who have expressed staunch and unified opposition to any election legislation, arguing Democrats are pushing for an unnecessary federal takeover of the elections now being held by state and government officials. counties.
Biden spent much of the month focusing on foreign policy on a trip to Europe, encouraging Americans to get vaccinated and selling his infrastructure plan to the American public. He instructed Harris to take the lead on the matter, and she spent the last week extensively engaged in private meetings with voting rights advocates as she traveled on a vaccination tour across the country.
These efforts have not appeased some activists, who argue that state laws tightening election laws are designed to make it harder for black, young and infrequent voters to vote. The best way to counter state laws is federal law, they say, and Biden should seek a change in Senate filibuster rules that require 60 votes to move most legislation forward.
“Progressives are losing patience, and I think in particular African American Democrats are losing patience,” said Democratic strategist Joel Payne, a longtime aide to former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. “They feel like they’ve done the kind of good Democratic thing over the last year and more, going back to when Biden got the nomination, uniting support around Biden, running, running on Day of the elections.”
“Progressives are like, ‘Hey, we’ve done our part.’ And now when it’s time to foot the bill, so to speak, I think some progressives are like, “OK, well, how long do we have to wait?”
Still, there could be a silver lining for Democrats in the ongoing battle for voting rights: the question is a major motivator for progressives and can also serve to spark excitement among black voters, which could lead to engagement in a midterm year where Democrats are certain to face a tough political climate.
Harris is expected to continue to meet with voting activists, business leaders and groups working on the issue in the states, and will speak publicly on the issue in an effort to raise awareness of the new election laws and lobby on Republicans to join federal authorities. legislation.
She saw the legislation not move forward to debate on Tuesday, in her role as Speaker of the Senate, and as she walked out of the room, she told reporters that she and Biden still support the voting legislation and that “the fight does not ‘is not finished “.
Ezra Levin, co-executive director of Indivisible, a progressive grassroots group, said he was nowhere near the level of advocacy the public has seen on the infrastructure bill.
“The president stayed on the sidelines. He made statements of support, he maybe included a line or two in a speech here or there, but there was nothing on the scale of his public advocacy. for the resumption of COVID relief, for the roads and bridges, ”Levin said.
“We think this is a crisis on par with crumbling roads and bridges, and if we agree on that, the question is, why is the president on the sidelines? ”
White House aides oppose any suggestion that the president and vice president have not been engaged on the issue, and say his laissez-faire approach to negotiations is based in part on his experience in as a senator and his belief that his involvement risks undermining a treaty before it is cut.
But privately, White House advisers see infrastructure as the biggest political winner for Biden because it is so popular with voters from both parties, a White House official said. Passing a major infrastructure bill is seen in the White House as going further to help Democrats win in the mid-term of 2022 and beyond than undertaking a massive overhaul of the vote that had a slim chance of passing without a debate on obstruction rules, said the official, who requested anonymity to discuss internal discussions.
Passing filibuster changes, in particular, risks undermining Biden’s profile as a bipartisan negotiator and could poison delicate negotiations around infrastructure, where the White House insists it still sees an opportunity for compromise. bipartite.
“He needs to retain some bargaining power, and his brand probably falls short of being at the forefront of filibuster reform,” admitted Payne.
Still, other Democrats say it’s time for Biden to take the lead on the issue. Representative Colin Allred, D-Texas, said the proposals Republicans are seeking to push through in his home state are “more explicit and more dangerous than anything I have ever encountered.”
Allred said the election fight increases the pressure on Biden to take the lead in the fight against filibuster.
“We need President Biden to make this a priority, because if you’re talking about supporting the underlying legislation, it doesn’t matter if we don’t have a way around the filibuster,” he said.
