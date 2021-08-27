Biden faces a tragedy he worked to avoid

WASHINGTON – This was exactly what President Biden feared the most.

His decision to end America’s longest war was motivated, he repeated over and over again, by his determination not to sacrifice even one more serviceman in the name of an effort. he had long believed that he was no longer in the interest of the United States.

But Thursday morning, the withdrawal he triggered claimed the lives of 13 American soldiers, along with dozens of Afghan civilians – the first American casualties in Afghanistan in 18 months and the deadliest day for the U.S. military since 2011.

In burning remarks From the East Room of the White House Thursday night, Biden pledged to “hunt down” terrorists who claimed responsibility for the Kabul airport bombings, but said the rampant and dangerous evacuation of American citizens and their Afghan allies would continue for several more days.

“To those who carried out this attack, as well as to all those who wish America harm on America, know this: we will not forgive,” Biden said, using language that echoed President George’s warnings. W. Bush after the terrorist attacks. September 11, 2001. “We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay.