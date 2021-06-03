Biden extends Trump-era ban on investment in Chinese military-linked companies

The new executive order is another case in which the Biden administration is building on a Chinese initiative from the Trump era. Mr. Biden also maintained tariffs on Chinese products, as a lever in the negotiations. In this case, officials in the Biden administration say they were acting in part to correct the executive order issued by President Donald J. Trump last November, which was successfully challenged in US courts because it failed to establish clearly the factual basis of the investment ban. in Chinese companies related to the defense industry.

The list of Chinese companies affected by the new order was compiled by the Treasury Department, which has extensive experience in issuing sanctions, rather than the Pentagon. Part of this is an effort to clarify the reasons for each company’s designations, officials say, in the hope that the bans will stand in court.

Administration officials say the number of Chinese companies targeted by the ban is likely to increase.

The order targets several giants of China’s telecommunications industry, some of which still operate inside the United States or are partnering with American companies. It’s a signal that the scrutiny of Chinese influence in the global tech space has not abated in Washington despite the move to Democratic control in the White House.

Among the companies listed by Mr Biden on Thursday was Huawei, China’s national telecommunications champion and the centerpiece of its efforts to export 5G networks to the world. For years, the Trump administration has attempted to marginalize the company, banning the sale of most of its technology to the United States, urging its allies to reject it, and attempting to deprive companies of necessary chips. For a time, Mike Pompeo, the former secretary of state, and other U.S. officials threatened to ban allies from participating in U.S. intelligence briefings if they used Huawei in their networks. It backfired, but the allies increasingly limited Huawei’s role. However, Huawei is not a public company, so the ordinance would essentially ban Americans from helping underwrite its debt deals.

Huawei did not comment on Thursday’s ban.

The order also listed three operators – China Unicom, China Telecom and China Mobile – who are increasingly in the crosshairs of U.S. lawmakers and regulators. In 2019, lawmakers urged the Federal Communications Commission to review the licenses of China Unicom and China Telecom to operate in the United States. The agency moved in March consider restricting the operations of China Unicom. All have been scrutinized to determine whether they are diverting phone or internet traffic to China, to the benefit of Chinese intelligence services.

China Telecom declined to comment on the new order.

In 2019, the Federal Communications Commission also blocked the application from China Mobile to support calls between the United States and other countries, citing risks that the Chinese government could use its control over the company to spy on American calls.

But the question is complicated by the links between firms and American companies. China Mobile was support for iPhones in China since 2014, a crucial agreement for Apple’s growth in the Chinese market. “Apple has enormous respect for China Mobile and we are delighted to start working together,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a press release. At the time, China Mobile was the world’s largest cellular network, with 763 million customers.