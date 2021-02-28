Biden explains rationale for strike in Syria in letter to congressional leaders

Axios

A briefing between the State Department and Congressional staff on Vladimir Putin’s Russia-Germany gas pipeline was strained this week, with Biden officials deflecting questions on why they had not moved faster and more aggressively with sanctions to stop its completion. negotiate a possible side deal with the Germans to allow pipeline finalization Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic news with Axios Markets. Why it matters: As we reported earlier this week, some allies fear Biden may be unstable on Putin’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and the fight is a significant test of whether the new president’s harsh rhetoric against Russia will be accompanied by action. Russian opponents, including senior Ukrainian and Polish government officials, fear Biden will not want to upset Angela Merkel and inflict significant costs on Germans, and members of Congress – Republicans and Democrats – have been disappointed by a report . that Biden’s State Department recently sent to Congress, which only targeted one Russian ship for sanctions. The Trump administration had previously sanctioned this ship, the Fortuna.Behind the scenes: The first call between senior State Department officials and Republican and Democratic House and Senate national security personnel took place on Tuesday . a secure bedroom. A source on the call, and two other sources with knowledge of the conversation, said the questions revolved around why the Biden administration had not targeted more ships for sanctions – given, according to assistants, as the marine tracking clearly shows a number of additional vessels are working on the pipeline. The call continued for about half an hour until the line suddenly fell dead from the end of the State Department. While some Republicans on the call initially believed they were hung up, the State Department said it was a technical issue, and then at 2 p.m. Thursday, State Department officials regrouped. for a second call for information, this time unclassified. , with senior officials from the House and Senate offices. The call was more controversial, according to three sources who participated in it. Growing hostility came from Republican officials who were dissatisfied with the responses. Biden officials appeared to be politely trying to avoid conflict. At one point during the call, a Republican Senate staff member asked Biden officials why they had not sanctioned Nord Stream 2 AG – the company in question. charge of pipeline construction. Officials responded that they were not going to discuss specific entities and that they were still investigating the facts and compiling the evidence. “We are talking about the company that owns Nord Stream 2,” the Republican official said, according to the three sources on the call. “I’m on their web page right now and they identify themselves as the company responsible for the planning, construction and operation of the pipeline.” “You have determined that sanctionable activity is occurring in connection with the pipeline,” the official continued. . “What kind of information would you need to confirm for yourself that the company running the operation you just sanctioned is engaged in a sanctionable activity?” State Department officials disputed that the general tone of the call was hostile, and said they later heard from Congressional staff who described the briefing as helpful. Entities subject to sanctions could be time consuming and reiterated that the Biden administration planned to use all available tools to stop pipeline completion. During the call, Molly Montgomery, the deputy assistant secretary of the Office for European and Eurasian Affairs, denied that the United States is negotiating with Germany on a possible side deal to allow the pipeline to continue. that “there is an exchange between the American government and Germany concerning the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to transport Russian gas to Europe”. The report does not provide additional details. A senior Senate aide on the call also defended the Biden administration against accusations of slow and gentle movement, saying there was bipartisan opposition to the pipeline, but the administration “must ensure that any sanctions are met. to a standard of proof that can stand. “Time is running out and they are under arms,” ​​the assistant said, “but I think they are trying to avoid the last clown car approaching. administration that did things like sanction the Russian company Rusal, but had to walk it back after almost collapsing the global aluminum market. “‘Measuring twice to cut once is always a good policy,” the aid added, “especially when there is a sense of urgency Yes, but: The Trump administration has only removed Rusal from its list sanctions only after a blacklisted oligarch and Putin’s pal, Oleg Deripaska, agreed to sell his majority stake in the company. To commit to updating the report, they had already handed Congress new entities that should be sanctioned, but State Department officials have not made a commitment to do so. One of Biden’s officials told congressional staff that if they had more information about the entities involved in the pipeline, they should say what it was. Earlier this month, bipartisan members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken naming these suspicious ships. In the recently passed defense bill, Congress mandated the administration will sanction a wide range of activities involved in the pipeline. Overview: Construction of the pipeline was halted under the Trump administration after Congress imposed sanctions in a 2019 bill and senior Trump officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, issued aggressive threats. But the Russians resumed major construction work on Nord Stream 2 after Biden took office, with the result: the pipeline is over 90% complete and could be completed by the summer without major intervention for the ‘Stop. get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free