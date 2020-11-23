Biden expected to appoint Blinken as secretary of state

WASHINGTON (AP) – President-elect Joe Biden is expected to appoint Antony Blinken as secretary of state, according to several people familiar with the Biden team’s planning.

Blinken, 58, served as Assistant Secretary of State and Deputy National Security Advisor under the Obama administration and has close ties to Biden. If named and confirmed, he would be a leading force in the new administration’s attempt to reframe America’s relations with the rest of the world after four years in which President Donald Trump questioned the long-standing alliances.

By appointing Blinken, Biden would avoid potentially thorny issues that could have affected the confirmation in the Senate of two other candidates on his shortlist as America’s greatest diplomat: Susan Rice and Senator Chris Coons.

Rice has reportedly faced significant opposition from the GOP and likely rejection in the Senate. She has long been the target of Republicans, especially for statements she made after the 2012 deadly attacks on Americans in Benghazi, Libya.

Coons’ departure from the Senate is said to have come as other Democratic senators are being considered for administrative positions and the party hopes to win back the Senate. The control is suspended on the result of two polls in Georgia in January.

Biden is likely to nominate his Cabinet picks in installments, with groups of candidates focused on a specific area, such as economics, national security or public health, being announced immediately. The president-elect’s transition advisers said they would make their first Cabinet announcements on Tuesday.

If Biden’s focus on national security that day is, Michèle Flournoy, a veteran of Pentagon political jobs, is a top choice to head the Defense Department. Jake Sullivan, a longtime adviser to Biden and Hillary Clinton, is also in the mix for a high-level position, including that of White House national security adviser.

For his part, Blinken recently participated in a national security briefing with Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and has publicly weighed in on notable foreign policy issues in Egypt and Ethiopia.

The story continues

Biden’s Secretary of State would inherit a deeply demoralized and depleted career workforce at the State Department. Trump’s two secretaries of state, Rex Tillerson and Mike Pompeo, offered weak resistance to the administration’s attempts to gut the agency, which were only thwarted by congressional intervention.

Although the department has escaped proposed massive cuts of more than 30% in its budget for three consecutive years, it has seen a significant number of departures from its upper echelons and rising to mid-level, which many diplomats have chosen to to retire or leave abroad. service given the limited prospects for progress under an administration which they believe does not value their expertise.

A graduate of Harvard University and Columbia Law School and a long-standing presence in Democratic foreign policy, Blinken has partnered with many former senior national security officials who have called for a major reinvestment in diplomacy. and a renewed focus on global engagement.

“Democracy is on the decline around the world, and unfortunately it is also in retreat at home because of the president taking a two-by-four to his institutions, values ​​and people every day,” Blinken told The Associated. Press in September. “Our friends know Joe Biden knows who they are. So do our opponents. That difference would be felt from day one.

Blinken served on the National Security Council during the Clinton administration before becoming personnel director of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee when Biden was chairman of the group. In the early years of the Obama administration, Blinken returned to the NSC and was then National Security Advisor to Vice President Biden before joining the State Department to become Deputy Secretary of State John Kerry.

Biden is committed to building the most diverse government in modern history, and he and his team often speak of their desire for his administration to reflect America. He is being watched to see if he will make history by appointing the first woman to head the Pentagon, the Treasury Department, or the Veterans Affairs Department, or the first African American to head the Department of Defense, the Department. of the Interior or the Treasury. Department.

Ron Klain, Biden’s new chief of staff, said on Sunday that the Trump administration’s refusal to open the way for Biden’s team to gain access to key information about agencies and federal dollars for the transition has adverse consequences for planning, including the Cabinet selection process. Trump’s general service administration has yet to acknowledge that Biden won the election – a determination that would remove those hurdles.

“We are unable to verify the background of cabinet candidates. And so there are definite impacts. These impacts are intensifying every day, ”Klain told ABC“ This Week ”.

Even some Republicans have broken with Trump in recent days and called on him to start the transition. Senator Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska have joined the growing list. Former Republican Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey, a longtime Trump supporter, told ABC it was time for the president to stop challenging the outcome and called the Trump legal team seeking to overthrow elections of “national discomfort”.

Meanwhile, planning was underway for a pandemic-modified grand opening on January 20. Klain said Biden’s team was consulting Democratic leaders in the House and Senate on their plans.

“They will try to have an inauguration that honors the importance and symbolic meaning of the moment, but also does not lead to the spread of disease. That’s our goal, ”said Klain.

___

Associated Press editors Julie Pace in Washington, Alexandra Jaffe in Wilmington, Delaware, and Bill Barrow in Atlanta contributed to this report.