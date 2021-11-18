World
Biden: differences endure as Biden brings back North American summit – Times of India
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – North American leaders are relaunching the three-way summit after a Trump-era hiatus.
As president Joe biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador In the tradition of Thursday’s North American Leaders’ Summit, the three allies face deep differences over migration, climate and trade.
There is “not much in common between them, at least in their vision of what they want for their country,” said Kenneth Frankel, president of the Canadian Council for the Americas. “Not just what they want for their country, but what they can offer their country.”
Thursday’s White House meetings will be the first trilateral meeting for North American leaders since a June 2016 rally of Trudeau, Barack Obama and Enrique Pena Nieto in Ottawa. The rallies took a break under President Donald Trump, who quarreled with Trudeau and Nieto during his tenure.
Biden has made strides in repairing relations with American neighbors after Trump’s turbulent years. But many important strains remain – and new ones have emerged.
Trudeau arrived in Washington with concerns about the American purchase provisions in the president’s proposed social services plan for $ 1.85 trillion. Mexico’s priorities ahead of the summit were to achieve concrete progress on immigration and more equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.
The tradition of threesomes began when George W. Bush hosted Mexican Vicente Fox and Canadian Paul Martin in 2005 for talks at his ranch in Waco, Texas.
Biden has previously held separate virtual meetings with Trudeau in February and Lopez Obrador in March.
Biden will meet again separately with Trudeau and Lopez Obrador on Thursday before the leaders hold a trilateral session in the midst of what is a big week for the U.S. president. Biden enacted a $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill on Monday, held a virtual summit with Chinese Xi Jinping that night, and traveled over the next two days to promote the terms of the important deal. of expenses. He is also trying to push through his spending plan for social services and the climate.
In Canada, there are growing concerns about a provision in the spending plan that would offer US consumers a tax credit of $ 7,500 if they purchase electric vehicles through 2026. The following year, only purchases of electric vehicles made in the United States would be eligible for the credit. The base credit would increase by $ 4,500 if the vehicle were manufactured in a US plant that operates under a collective agreement negotiated by the unions.
Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland called the incentive a blatant violation of an updated trade deal between the three countries that aimed to protect American jobs and products made in North America. Trudeau, Freeland and other Canadian ministers met with US officials on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. And Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said she raised concerns about the supply of electric vehicles to Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week.
Freeland said that for Canada, “The first task here in the United States this week is to really make our American counterparts aware of the extent to which their current approach to this issue is a problem for Canada and really theirs. Explain that the way they framed that prompt really, really has the potential to become the dominant issue in our bilateral relationship. ”
White House spokesman Chris Meagher said tax incentives for electric vehicles were a critical part of Biden’s efforts to link efforts to reduce climate emissions to job creation in the United States. .
The United States and Canada, meanwhile, have expressed frustration that Lopez Obrador has failed to join global efforts to reduce climate emissions. The Mexican president skipped this month’s UN climate summit in Glasgow.
Lopez Obrador’s government, for its part, wants the development funds promised by the United States for the countries of the North Triangle of Central America to be strengthened. The Mexican leader continues to pressure the United States to fund an expansion of its tree-planting program in Central America.
Mexico has worked with the United States – under Trump and Biden – to control the flow of migrants and help return migrants to Central America. The two countries are still negotiating the court-ordered reimplementation of a Trump-era policy known as Stay in Mexico, which required asylum seekers to wait until their asylum process is complete. American in Mexico.
Lopez Obrador has also repeatedly mentioned his interest in the US government expanding its temporary work visa program so that more Mexicans and Central American Americans can meet the demand for labor in the United States. United. Temporary workers could in turn gain access to the higher pay they are looking for in the United States without being part of the illegal immigration stream.
Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard arrived in Washington on Wednesday said his government would focus on three issues: the pandemic, economic integration and immigration. On immigration, Ebrard said Mexico will try to rally support for two of Lopez Obrador’s iconic social programs – tree planting and youth employment opportunities – to reduce push factors to the migration.
Ken Salazar, the US Ambassador to Mexico, recently expressed “serious concerns” about the Mexican government’s attempts to limit competition in the electricity sector.
Trudeau and Biden are also expected to discuss the future of an oil pipeline that crosses part of the Great Lakes and is the subject of mounting tensions over its closure. Biden is caught up in a battle over Enbridge’s Line 5, a key segment of a pipeline system that transports Canadian oil through the US Midwest.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat and Biden ally, demanded the closure of the 68-year-old line due to the risk of catastrophic rupture along a 4-mile (6.4 km) section of the Straits of Mackinac, which connects Lake Huron. and Lake Michigan. The Biden administration has not taken a position but is under increasing pressure to do so.
Last month, Canada invoked a 1977 treaty that guarantees the unhindered transit of oil between the two countries.
