World
biden: Democracy knows no borders, says Biden at the end of the summit; China laughs – Times of India
WASHINGTON: President Joe biden said on Friday that democracy “knows no borders” as it wraps up a two-day summit on democratic freedoms while fending off a storm of criticism from China and domestic critics.
Biden’s presidency focused on restoring America to this Ronald reagan liked to call a “shining city on the hill”, or a beacon of freedom that other nations admire.
But the Washington summit, held by videoconference because of the Covid-19, underlined the difficulties of the United States in resuscitating this traditional role.
In conclusion to the leaders of many countries, as well as to the representatives of NGOs and philanthropic organizations, Biden said democracy “knows no borders. It speaks all languages. It lives in anti-corruption activists, human rights defenders, journalists.”
“We are committed to working with all who share these values to shape the rules of the road,” Biden promised, saying the United States will support those “who give their people the opportunity to breathe freely and do not seek to suffocate their people with an iron fist. ”
Biden has repeatedly spoken of the world reaching an “inflection point” in a struggle between growing autocracies and democracies increasingly under fire from critics.
On the first day of the virtual summit, he pledged $ 424 million to support media freedom, fair elections and anti-corruption campaigns.
“Democracy needs champions,” Biden said.
But as Biden hosted the summit on a wall of television screens in the White House, rival China trolled the summit with mocking propaganda, including an English rap song saying Americans “sell democracy as they sell.” some coca Cola !
China and Russia, which Biden describes as the supreme leaders of the autocracy camp, were the most prominent names left out on Washington’s summit guest list.
Both countries reacted angrily, accusing Biden of maintaining Cold War-style ideological divisions.
China is particularly upset because if it was not invited, Taiwan was.
As a democratically run island that China sees as a breakaway region, Taiwan is an increasingly sensitive point in the larger battle between Beijing and Washington.
Beijing received a boost in the middle of the Biden summit when Nicaragua abandoned its previous diplomatic alliance with Taiwan, saying it only recognized China.
The announcement leaves Taiwan with just 14 diplomatic allies, just as the US State Department calls on “all countries that value democratic institutions” to “expand their engagement” with the island.
World skeptical about the United States
Biden’s call for democracy has also met with mixed reception at home.
On the one hand, Republican critics say he hasn’t been tough enough on China or other opponents.
“In the first 11 months of his tenure, Joe Biden failed to defend freedom across the world and gave in to those who want to dismantle it, emboldening our enemies and undermining our position abroad,” he said. the Republican National Committee said in a reaction to his remarks Friday.
At another end of the political spectrum, famed Vietnam War-era whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg lashed out at the Biden administration for pursuing the extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.
Washington wants Assange to stand trial over WikiLeaks’ 2010 publication of classified military documents relating to his wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
The US government on Friday won an appeal paving the way for the 50-year-old Australian to be sent from Britain.
“How dare Biden give a speech to a @StateDept #SummitForDemocracy today while refusing to pardon,” Assange, Ellsberg tweeted Thursday.
He accused Biden of ‘killing press freedom for’ national security ‘.
Biden’s presidency focused on restoring America to this Ronald reagan liked to call a “shining city on the hill”, or a beacon of freedom that other nations admire.
But the Washington summit, held by videoconference because of the Covid-19, underlined the difficulties of the United States in resuscitating this traditional role.
In conclusion to the leaders of many countries, as well as to the representatives of NGOs and philanthropic organizations, Biden said democracy “knows no borders. It speaks all languages. It lives in anti-corruption activists, human rights defenders, journalists.”
“We are committed to working with all who share these values to shape the rules of the road,” Biden promised, saying the United States will support those “who give their people the opportunity to breathe freely and do not seek to suffocate their people with an iron fist. ”
Biden has repeatedly spoken of the world reaching an “inflection point” in a struggle between growing autocracies and democracies increasingly under fire from critics.
On the first day of the virtual summit, he pledged $ 424 million to support media freedom, fair elections and anti-corruption campaigns.
“Democracy needs champions,” Biden said.
But as Biden hosted the summit on a wall of television screens in the White House, rival China trolled the summit with mocking propaganda, including an English rap song saying Americans “sell democracy as they sell.” some coca Cola !
China and Russia, which Biden describes as the supreme leaders of the autocracy camp, were the most prominent names left out on Washington’s summit guest list.
Both countries reacted angrily, accusing Biden of maintaining Cold War-style ideological divisions.
China is particularly upset because if it was not invited, Taiwan was.
As a democratically run island that China sees as a breakaway region, Taiwan is an increasingly sensitive point in the larger battle between Beijing and Washington.
Beijing received a boost in the middle of the Biden summit when Nicaragua abandoned its previous diplomatic alliance with Taiwan, saying it only recognized China.
The announcement leaves Taiwan with just 14 diplomatic allies, just as the US State Department calls on “all countries that value democratic institutions” to “expand their engagement” with the island.
World skeptical about the United States
Biden’s call for democracy has also met with mixed reception at home.
On the one hand, Republican critics say he hasn’t been tough enough on China or other opponents.
“In the first 11 months of his tenure, Joe Biden failed to defend freedom across the world and gave in to those who want to dismantle it, emboldening our enemies and undermining our position abroad,” he said. the Republican National Committee said in a reaction to his remarks Friday.
At another end of the political spectrum, famed Vietnam War-era whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg lashed out at the Biden administration for pursuing the extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.
Washington wants Assange to stand trial over WikiLeaks’ 2010 publication of classified military documents relating to his wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
The US government on Friday won an appeal paving the way for the 50-year-old Australian to be sent from Britain.
“How dare Biden give a speech to a @StateDept #SummitForDemocracy today while refusing to pardon,” Assange, Ellsberg tweeted Thursday.
He accused Biden of ‘killing press freedom for’ national security ‘.