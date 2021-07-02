World

Biden: Concern over unvaccinated during holidays – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 2 hours ago
0 2 Less than a minute

WASHINGTON: President Joe biden says he fears lives may be unnecessarily lost to Covid-19 as unvaccinated people contract and transmit coronavirus during July 4 vacation.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Biden pointed out that for most Americans vaccinated, the holiday weekend will be worth celebrating.
Biden says, “This year is different from July 4th of last year and it will be better next year.”
But the president says he’s worried about those who haven’t been vaccinated yet. “I am concerned that people who have not been vaccinated have the ability to catch the variant and pass it on to other people who have not been vaccinated. But I am worried. Lives will be lost.




Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 2 hours ago
0 2 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Rapper Cashh was kicked out of the UK seven years ago. Now he’s back with “Return Of The Man”.

3 hours ago

UN documents torture and abuse of prisoners in Ukraine conflict

3 hours ago

Boy Scouts Reach $ 850 Million Deal with U.S. Sexual Abuse Victims

4 hours ago

If “nuclear war must never be fought” then …

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button