Biden: Concern over unvaccinated during holidays – Times of India
WASHINGTON: President Joe biden says he fears lives may be unnecessarily lost to Covid-19 as unvaccinated people contract and transmit coronavirus during July 4 vacation.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Biden pointed out that for most Americans vaccinated, the holiday weekend will be worth celebrating.
Biden says, “This year is different from July 4th of last year and it will be better next year.”
But the president says he’s worried about those who haven’t been vaccinated yet. “I am concerned that people who have not been vaccinated have the ability to catch the variant and pass it on to other people who have not been vaccinated. But I am worried. Lives will be lost.
