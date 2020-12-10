World
Biden chooses Susan Rice as top domestic policy adviser amid wave of protests – Times of India
WILMINGTON: President-elect of the United States Joe biden selected Susan rice, who was a national security adviser to former President Barack Obama, to head the White House home policy board on Thursday in a wave of appointments to his developing administration.
Biden also chose the former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack for a second term as Secretary of Agriculture, Obama in the White House Denis McDonough as Secretary of Veterans Affairs, U.S. Representative Marcia Fudge as the head of the Department of Housing and Urban Development and Katherine Tai as U.S. Trade Representative, her transition team said in a statement.
The choice of Rice, 56, as Biden’s senior domestic policy adviser, was somewhat surprising given her extensive experience in foreign policy. In addition to her role as Obama’s national security adviser, she was previously his ambassador to the United Nations. She was a candidate earlier this year to be Biden’s vice president.
Vilsack, 69, served as USDA secretary under Obama for eight years and governor of Iowa from 1999 to 2007 and is viewed by establishment Democrats as a wise choice, in large part because of his policies moderate and its long-standing relationships with large farmers.
But his confirmation in Congress will have to face headwinds from the Progressive Democrats. Critics say Vilsack is close to the agribusiness and major lobby groups such as the American Farm Bureau Federation and the US Dairy Export Council, of which he is currently the CEO. He had been one of the first strong supporters of Biden’s presidential candidacy.
