Biden chooses all-female senior White House press team

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) – President-elect Joe Biden will have an all-female senior communications team at his White House, reflecting his stated desire to build a diverse White House team as well as what should be a throwback to a more traditional press operation .

Kate Bedingfield, director of communications for the Biden campaign, will take over as director of communications for the Biden White House. Longtime Democratic spokesperson Jen Psaki will be his press secretary.

Four of the top seven White House communications positions will be filled by women of color, and this is the first time that the entire senior White House communications team will be all-female.

President Donald Trump changed the way his administration communicated with the press. Unlike past administrations, Trump’s communications team held few media briefings, and those that did take place were often combative affairs riddled with inaccuracies and lies.

Trump himself has at times been his own press secretary, answering questions from the media, and he has often bypassed the White House press corps entirely by tapping into his favorite Fox News shows.

In a statement announcing the White House communications team, Biden said, “Communicating directly and honestly to the American people is one of the most important jobs of a president, and this team will be given the enormous responsibility of connect the American people to the White House. “

He added, “These skilled and experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to rebuilding this country for the better.

Bedingfield and Psaki are veterans of the Obama administration. Bedingfield was communications director for Biden while he was vice president, and Psaki was White House communications director and State Department spokesperson.

Other members of the White House communications staff are:

– Karine Jean Pierre, who was the Chief of Staff to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, will be the Senior Assistant to the President-elect’s press secretary. She is another alumnus of the Obama administration, having previously served as regional policy director in the White House’s Bureau of Political Affairs.

– Pili Tobar, who was communications director for Biden’s campaign coalitions, will be his deputy communications director at the White House. Most recently, she was Deputy Director of America’s Voice, an immigration reform advocacy group, and a member of the press staff for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y.

Three senior advisers to the Biden campaign are appointed to key communications positions:

– Ashley Etienne, former director of communications for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, will be Harris’ director of communications.

–Symone Sanders, another senior advisor to the Biden campaign, will be Harris’ senior advisor and chief spokesperson.

– Elizabeth Alexander, who served as the former vice president’s press secretary and communications director while serving as a US Senator from Delaware, will be Jill Biden’s communications director.

After his campaign went virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic, Biden faced some of his own criticism for not being accessible to reporters. But towards the end of the campaign, he responded to questions from the press more frequently, and his transition team has held weekly briefings since being elected president.

The choice of a number of Obama administration veterans – many of whom have close relations with the Washington press – also suggests a return to a more pleasant relationship with the press.

Taylor reported from Washington.