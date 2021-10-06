Biden, Chinese Xi agree to hold virtual summit before year-end

President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have reached an agreement “in principle” to hold a virtual meeting before the end of the year, according to a senior administration official.

Driving the news: The White House announcement follows a six-hour meeting today in Zurich between White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi.

Why is this important: The Biden administration sees personal diplomacy between the two leaders as key to managing the high-stakes and sometimes conflicting relationship between the United States and China.

In the wings: The Zurich talks marked the high-level meeting between US and Chinese officials since a frosty summit in Alaska in March, where Yang publicly slammed Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken for challenging Beijing over human rights. man and other matters.

A senior official who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity said the meeting took on a “different tone from Anchorage,” pointing out that Sullivan and Yang were able to have a “frank” discussion and ” large scale “far from the usual” discussions “. points.”

The official called the Zurich meeting the “most in-depth conversation” the Biden administration has had with China, calling it an important step in providing a “foundation” to avoid miscalculations that could lead to a conflict between competition.

Sullivan raised issues on which the United States and China have a mutual interest in cooperating – such as climate change – as well as concerns about Beijing’s human rights violations in Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and military activities in South China Sea, the official said.

Enlarge: When asked about a single area where the United States and China were currently able to work productively or had made tangible progress, however, the official did not name any.

China had previously told the Americans that if they wanted a more productive relationship, including on issues like climate change, they should stop criticizing Beijing’s behavior.

Sullivan again referred to the administration’s position that climate change must be treated separately from other issues in the relationship, the official said, while cautioning: “I don’t think he necessarily accepted our point of view”.

“What we are trying to achieve is a stable state between the United States and China where we are able to compete intensely but manage this competition responsibly,” said the official.

The backstory: The United States offered the virtual meeting because Xi has no plans to attend the G20 summit at the end of this month, so the leaders are unlikely to see each other in person for some time. the manager said.

The big picture: President Biden speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a 90-minute phone call last month in an attempt to “put in place safeguards” over the relationship, after Chinese officials snubbed and insulted their US counterparts at meetings. lower level.

Monday, the United States accused China has failed to live up to its commitments under Donald Trump’s Phase 1 trade deal and has said it will maintain Trump-era tariffs while the two sides resume trade talks.

Meanwhile, China flew a record number of fighter jets in the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone over the weekend, prompting the island’s defense minister to warn tensions with Beijing are at their worst in 40 years.

