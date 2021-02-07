Biden: China should expect ‘extreme competition’ from US

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden has said China is in “extreme competition” from the United States under his administration, but the new relationship he wants to forge doesn’t have to be an adversarial one .

In an interview broadcast on Sunday, Biden admitted that he had not yet spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping since his inauguration on January 20, but noted that the two leaders met on several occasions when the pair had served their country as vice president.

“I know him pretty well,” Biden said in an interview broadcast Sunday by CBS’s “Face the Nation”.

When they do speak, they will have “a lot to say,” Biden said.

Biden appears to be focusing his initial telephone diplomacy on American allies. So far he has met with leaders from Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Australia and the Secretary General of NATO.

He also participated in a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In the interview, Biden described Xi as “very bright” and “very tough” but without “a democratic little D in his body.”

Shortly after Biden took over from President Donald Trump in the White House, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that “after this very difficult and extraordinary time, the Chinese and American people deserve a better future.” . Beijing hailed the Biden administration’s decision to stay at the World Health Organization and revert to the Paris climate agreement.

The new administration is unlikely, however, to significantly change the US trade, Taiwan, human rights and South China Sea policies that angered Xi’s increasingly assertive government.

Biden, in the interview recorded on Friday, said he told Xi “from the start, that we don’t need to have a conflict.” But, Biden added, there will be “extreme competition. And I’m not going to do it like he knows. And that’s because it also sends signals.

Biden has said he will not pursue US-China relations like Trump did but will focus on “international rules of the road.”