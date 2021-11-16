World
biden: China and US should respect and coexist: Xi tells Biden at virtual summit | News from India – Times of India
BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping told his American counterpart Joe biden that China and the United States must respect each other, coexist in peace and pursue win-win cooperation as the two leaders held a virtual summit on Tuesday.
Speaking at the summit, Xi called for the development of strong and stable China-US relations and said he was ready to work with Biden reach consensus and take active steps to move bilateral relations in a positive direction.
The much-anticipated summit, which began on Tuesday morning, is the third engagement between Xi, 68, and Biden, 78, since February. The two leaders had a long phone call in September.
The meeting took place against a backdrop of high tension in bilateral relations between China and the United States over Beijing’s actions on issues such as trade, human rights, the South China Sea and Taiwan.
In his opening remarks released by official media here, Xi said the two countries face multiple challenges and need to increase communication and cooperation.
China and the United States must respect each other, coexist in peace and pursue win-win cooperation, Xi said, expressing willingness to work with Biden to reach consensus and take active steps to advance the relationship. Sino-American in a positive direction.
According to a report by the AP News Agency, Biden said at the start of the meeting: “It seems that it is our responsibility as the leaders of China and the United States to ensure that competition between our countries do not degenerate into conflict, whether intentional or unintentional competition rather than simple and direct. ”
A host of issues ranging from Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet, besides the UKUS – a trilateral security pact between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia – and the Quad An alliance comprising the United States, India, Japan and Australia, which Beijing says aims to contain its rise, should feature in the talks.
China fears Biden will continue the trade war initiated by his predecessor Donald Trump.
Since 2017, the United States and China have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars in mutual goods after Washington accused Beijing of blocking access to its markets and stealing American intellectual property.
Despite tensions over a multitude of issues, including Taiwan, the virtual summit came days after the two countries pledged to increase cooperation to limit greenhouse gas emissions at the recent United Nations Conference on climate change in Glasgow.
Xi stressed that China and the United States are at critical stages of development and that humanity’s “global village” faces multiple challenges.
He said that as the world’s two largest economies and permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and the United States must increase communication and cooperation, each manage their internal affairs well and, in at the same time, assume its share of international responsibilities and work together to advance the noble cause of peace and development in the world.
It is the shared desire of the people of both countries and around the world, and the joint mission of Chinese and American leaders, Xi said.
He stressed that a strong and stable Sino-US relationship is necessary to advance the respective development of the two countries and to safeguard a peaceful and stable international environment, including finding effective responses to global challenges such as climate change and climate change. COVID-19 pandemic.
This will advance the interests of the two peoples and meet the expectations of the international community, he said.
The White House has set low expectations for the meeting with Xi: No major announcements or even a joint statement were planned, according to the PA report.
