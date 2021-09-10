Biden chats with Xi amid low point in US-China ties

WASHINGTON – In their first conversation in seven months, President Biden held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, expressing concern over China’s cyber activities while saying the leaders of the world’s two largest economies could put put aside their differences to work together on climate change.

The call amounted to a breakdown in what experts called one of the lowest points in relations between the two countries in decades. This was only the second time that leaders have spoken since Mr. Biden’s inauguration; the lack of communication is a measure of the growing tensions between their nations as they seek to maneuver to limit the overall influence of the other.

The call, which lasted 90 minutes according to a senior administration official, came at a particularly delicate time. Tensions are mounting over Taiwan and the South China Sea, and Mr. Biden is trying to rally the West in what he calls a battle between “autocracy versus democracy.” It also took place less than two weeks after the The United States has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, where China became interested in the extraction of raw materials.

Even though senior Biden officials stressed the importance of engaging directly with Xi after months of stalled talks, administration officials on Thursday evening gave remarkably few details on the call. . Mr Biden urged China to agree to a set of safeguards for policymaking while stressing the need to mitigate climate change, officials said.