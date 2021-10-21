World
Biden: Capitol uprising was about ‘white supremacy’: Biden at Martin Luther King Jr. memorial – Times of India
New Delhi: Addressing a celebration to mark the 10th anniversary of Martin Luther’s dedication King Junior Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, President of the United States Joe biden Thursday attributed the Jan. 6 Capitol uprising by a pro-Trump mob to “white supremacy.”
“The violent and deadly insurgency on Capitol Hill about nine months ago was the result of ‘white supremacy’,” said Biden who used the backdrop of the memorial to the slain African-American civil rights hero to accuse Republicans of following former President Donald Trump into a “deep black hole” of white supremacy and voter suppression.
“They are following my predecessor, the last president, into a very deep black hole,” Biden said, citing “a sinister combination of voter suppression and electoral subversion.”
Biden alleged that Republican state officials, ranging from governors to officials overseeing elections, launched a “relentless assault” on access to free elections ahead of the year’s midterm legislative ballot next and the presidential vote of 2024.
As Trump continues to press his unprecedented attempt to discredit Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, Biden has said that the white supremacy King fought before he was assassinated in 1968 has never completely disappeared.
“He only hides himself until a seemingly legitimate person breathes oxygen under the rocks where he is hiding …”
Referring to Trump, Biden said, “We had a president who appealed to prejudice,” adding, “We cannot and must not give hatred any refuge.”
Biden was speaking a day after Republicans in the U.S. Senate blocked a voting rights bill. It was the third time this year that Senate Democrats have attempted to push forward such a bill in response to new state voting restrictions fueled by Republican Trump’s false claims about a stolen presidential election in 2020.
He distinguished Martin Luther King jr.is from Georgia, a state Trump falsely claimed to have lost due to electoral fraud.
The Democratic president has set a strong agenda for black Americans, but since taking office in January, he has been unable to push through voting rights laws and police reform in the face of a strong republican opposition.
“The country has reached an inflection point on issues such as voting restrictions”
Biden also linked his legislative priorities on voting rights, police reform and climate change to King’s push for racial justice.
Summoning on King, Biden said the country is still working to live up to its ideals as a nation and has reached an inflection point on issues, including tackling voting restrictions.
“I know progress doesn’t come fast enough,” Biden said. “It never was.”
He reiterated that the protection of the right to vote was “central” to his administration. Biden has vowed to push for the legislation, but his supporters are impatient that he has not agreed to change Senate rules.
Biden also vowed to “keep fighting for real police reform legislation,” which has stalled in Congress after bipartisan talks failed this summer.
Highlighting his social spending program, which remains the subject of heated negotiations within parties, Biden said the bill would reduce prescription drug costs, reduce poverty and tackle housing discrimination.
“We can afford to do it,” Biden said. “We cannot afford not to do this.”
Biden hopes to rally Democrats around a deal on the legislation before he leaves for an international climate summit next week.
Biden appeared at the memorial tribute with Kamala harris, the first black woman and Asian-American vice-president.
Monument dedicated to a man whose voice can still be heard: Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris, who introduced Biden at the event, praised King as a “prophet.”
“This monument, whatever your age, is dedicated to a man whose voice we still hear, whose words still resonate not only in this city, but throughout our country and our world,” she said.
The massive granite monument, dedicated in the fall of 2011, is the first honor for an African-American on the National Mall. Located on Independence Avenue along the Tidal Basin, the memorial features a huge likeness of the king carved in stone and a separate wall engraved with some of his most notable quotes.
(With contributions from the agency)
(With contributions from the agency)