Biden cancels Trump’s ‘Garden of American Heroes’ plan

The former president proposed the monument last year to honor dozens of American historical figures.

President Joe Biden put the kibosh on his predecessor’s ‘National Garden of American Heroes’ project on Friday and revoked former President Donald Trump’s executive orders aimed at restraint policies for social media companies and image brand of US foreign aid.

In his own executive order, Biden abolished the task force formed by Trump to create the new monument, which the former president proposed last year. It was to feature sculptures of dozens of historic American figures, including presidents, athletes and pop culture icons, envisioned by Trump as “a vast outdoor park that will display the statues of the greatest Americans to ever live.”

Trump himself curated the 30-plus list, which included Davy Crockett, Billy Graham, Whitney Houston, Harriet Tubman, and Antonin Scalia, among others, but no sites were selected and the garden was never funded by Congress.

Trump has repeatedly condemned the desecration and overturning of historic statues by protesters during protests against racial injustice and police brutality after the death of George floyd in Minneapolis last year.

“We will raise the next generation of American patriots,” Trump said during a speech last July at Mount Rushmore where he announced his idea for the garden. “We will write the next exciting chapter in the American adventure. And we will teach our children to know that they live in a land of legends, that nothing can stop them and no one can hold them back.

Trump’s executive order establishing the garden said priority should be given to monuments to former presidents, individuals and events related to the European discovery of North America, the founding of the United States, and abolition. of slavery.

“No one will have lived a perfect life, but everything will be worth honoring, remembering and studying,” the now-canceled order said.

Other actions of Trump’s executive revoked

Biden’s order also revoked Trump’s May 2020 order calling on the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission to investigate social media companies for tagging or removing posts or entire accounts in what Trump has. qualified as a restriction on freedom of expression. The order came before Trump himself was pulled from platforms like Twitter and Facebook after the Jan.6 uprising on Capitol Hill.

The president also ended Trump’s December 2020 order to mark all U.S. foreign aid with a single “logo that embodies the values ​​and generosity of the American people.”

Trump’s June 2020 order calling on the federal government to “prosecute to the fullest extent permitted by federal law” acts of vandalism and destruction of statues on federal property has also been revoked. The order came in response to the degradation of statues – especially those honoring the Confederacy – during nationwide protests against racial injustice following the murder of George Floyd while in police custody.

Biden also aimed at a proclamation from Trump requiring immigrants to prove they would be covered by certain health insurance plans within 30 days of entering the United States or to prove they could cover medical bills.

“My administration is committed to expanding access to quality, affordable health care,” Biden said, revoking the proclamation. “We can, however, achieve this goal without prohibiting the entry of non-citizens who seek to immigrate legally to this country but who lack significant financial means or who have not purchased health insurance from a restrictive list of eligible schemes. “