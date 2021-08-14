Biden calls school leaders, praises disregard of anti-mask rules

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – President Joe Biden called on Florida and Arizona school district superintendents to congratulate them for doing “the right thing” after their respective boards put in place requirements for masks in defiance of their Republican governors amid growing COVID-19 infections.

The White House said in a statement on Saturday that the Democratic president spoke with Acting Broward Superintendent Vickie Cartwright in Florida and Phoenix Union High School District Superintendent Chad Gestson in Arizona “to thank them for their leadership and discuss their shared commitment to bringing all students back into safe, full-time face-to-face learning this school year.

“The president praised their leadership and courage in doing what is right for the health and well-being of their students, teachers and schools,” the statement said.

Biden’s supportive phone calls come as tensions escalate over whether local school districts can and should require face coverings for students and school staff when in-person classes resume. In Texas, several school districts – as well as the most populous county in the state – won temporary legal victories on Friday by seeking to override Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates, which they say is worsening the COVID-19 pandemic.

Similar lawsuits by school districts in other states were also deposited.

Clashes around the compulsory wearing of a mask have already taken place. Officials at a suburban Chicago high school on Friday sent a freshman home for refusing to cover his face, a move her mother claims violates the rights of her 14-year-old daughter.

Sheri Urlacher said her daughter was kicked out of Fremd High School in the Palatine after officials at the school gate handed her a mask and asked her to put it on. She told the Chicago Tribune she was called after her daughter “politely refused” to pull the mask over her mouth and nose. As the girl returned to school with a mask later in the day, Urlacher said she was embarrassed by the school’s initial decision to send her daughter home.

“She is fine, but she knows she has the right to make decisions about her own body, and it is not the right of the school and the government,” she said.

The incident comes days after Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, a Democrat, ordered face coverings for all kindergarten to grade 12 schoolchildren in hopes of slowing the spread of a virulent variant delta virus, which has jumped in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Biden’s appeal to the head of schools in Broward County, Florida has escalated the president’s partisan battle with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis over the operation of his state’s schools as the COVID-19 pandemic takes hold. worsens in the condition. The Biden administration has promised Broward federal money if the Florida governor threatens to withhold certain state funds from any school district that imposes a mask warrant.

Using a law passed this year, DeSantis banned schools and other local governments from imposing mask warrants. The governor said he believes masks are unnecessary for children, who are less likely than adults to catch the coronavirus, and that they interfere with learning. He also said it should be up to parents to determine whether their child wears a mask. The state’s education council recently said students were forced to wear masks despite their parents’ objections could be eligible for a voucher who would pay for their transfer to a private school.

Broward school officials did not respond to an email on Saturday seeking comment. Earlier this week, her school board voted 8-1 to impose the mask mandate despite DeSantis’ objection.

DeSantis is running for re-election next year and is considering a 2024 run against Biden, with the two shooting each other in recent weeks. His press office also did not respond to a call and email on Saturday asking for comment.

Meanwhile, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed a budget bill in June passed by the Republican-led legislature to ban school districts from requiring masks.

Phoenix Union is one of Arizona’s largest school districts with approximately 28,000 students and 4,000 employees. After its board of trustees decided to enforce indoor masks when classes resumed on August 2, six elementary school districts that supply high school district students followed suit.

Arizona legislation that includes a ban on district mask warrants comes into effect on September 29. It includes a clause making it retroactive to July 1, but Phoenix Union maintains it’s not yet binding and is being challenged in court.

Arizona reported more than 3,000 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday for the second day in a row. The state last reported many more cases six months ago when the winter wave ended.

Associated Press Writer Paul Davenport in Phoenix contributed to this report.