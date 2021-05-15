Biden calls for the protection of civilians and journalists during appeals with Israeli and Palestinian leaders.

President Biden urged Israeli and Palestinian leaders to avoid further deaths of children and other civilians in escalating conflict in separate appeals on Saturday and also affirmed his commitment to a two-state solution to bring peace to Jerusalem and elsewhere across Israel and the occupied territories.

Speaking to President Mahmoud Abbas, the leader of the Palestinians, Biden demanded that Hamas militants stop firing rockets at Israel. Speaking to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he upheld Israel’s right to defend itself against the militant group based in the Gaza Strip.

Mr. Biden also expressed concerns to Mr. Netanyahu about the safety and security of journalists in the conflict after Israeli forces targeted a building in Gaza that housed international journalists and others. press teams in Gaza. It “reinforced the need for their protection,” said a White House statement describing the conversation between Mr. Biden and Mr. Netanyahu.

In both appeals, according to White House statements, Biden said the Palestinian people deserve more security, freedoms and economic opportunities, and signaled that a two-state solution was the best way to go. achieve it. He also briefed Mr. Netanyahu and Mr. Abbas on ongoing diplomatic talks between U.S. and Middle Eastern officials to negotiate a ceasefire in the current conflict, the worst in at least seven years.