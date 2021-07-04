Biden calls for July 4th celebration, but COVID concerns remain

Joe Biden says Americans have reason to celebrate July 4, but the President of the United States has failed to his goal to vaccinate 70% of people against COVID-19 before the country’s independence holiday on Sunday.

Sixty-seven percent of American adults have received at least one jab, according to The data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), while 58.1% of people over 18 are considered fully vaccinated.

Twenty U.S. states have partially immunized at least 70 percent of their adult populations as of July 4, CNN reported.

“It’s a statutory holiday weekend,” Biden told reporters on Friday as he appeared to reporters’ “negative” questions on lawsuit Withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. “I’m going to celebrate it.

COVID-19 cases and deaths are at or near record highs since outbreak began, thanks to robustness American vaccination program. Companies and the restaurants are open, hiring is resuming and travel is approaching pre-pandemic levels.

Biden is expected to host the largest event of his presidency on Sunday, with first responders, military families and others expected to attend a barbecue and fireworks display on the South Lawn of the White House.

This July 4th, America is back. We’re heading into a summer of joy – of freedom – thanks to the millions of Americans who have stepped up to get vaccinated. To the frontline and essential workers who made this day possible: thank you. pic.twitter.com/g6cztrJDT8 – President Biden (@POTUS) July 4, 2021

Yet more than 200 Americans still die each day from COVID-19, a more infectious variant of the virus spreading rapidly at home and abroad, and tens of millions of Americans have chosen not to receive life-saving vaccines.

“If you’ve been given the vaccine, you’re doing great,” said Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, an infectious disease physician at John Cochran VA Medical Center and the St Louis Board of Health.

“If you haven’t received the vaccine you should be alarmed and that’s just the result, there’s no easy way to cut it,” she told the news agency. Associated Press. “But that doesn’t take away from the fact that this country is in a much better place.”

U.S. health officials are concerned about the gap between highly vaccinated and less vaccinated communities, leading infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci saying on Sunday that the most recent coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths concern unvaccinated people.

“The overwhelming proportion of people who have problems are the unvaccinated, which is why we say this is really completely preventable and preventable,” Fauci said in an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press program. News.

Luis Marquez, 33, receives a COVID-19 vaccine during a mobile vaccination campaign for essential food processing workers in Los Angeles, Calif., In March [File: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters]

About 1,000 counties have vaccination rates below 30% and the federal government warns they could become the next hot spots as virus restrictions relax.

The Biden administration sends surge teams to the US states of Colorado and Missouri.

Additional teams of infectious disease experts, public health professionals, doctors and nurses are preparing to help in other places with a combination of low vaccination rates and increasing cases.

Fauci urged people on Sunday to put their differences aside and get vaccinated. He said that the emergence of the Delta variant in the United States appears to result in more serious illness, hospitalizations and, in some cases, death.

“As a nation as a whole, we are doing very well,” Fauci told Meet the Press. “But we have a large country with a disparity in willingness to be vaccinated, so there are states where the level of immunization of individuals is 35 percent or less; under these circumstances, you might expect to see spikes in certain regions, states, cities, or counties.

“We’re going to see… almost two types of America: those parts of America that are heavily vaccinated, where we have a low level of infection dynamics. And in some places… where the immunization level is low and the level of spread of the virus is high, this is where you are going to see the peaks. “