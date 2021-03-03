Biden brings no relief to U.S.-China tensions

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden took office promising to act quickly to restore and repair America’s relations with the rest of the world, but a great country has yet to see American efforts to improve its relations: China.

From Iran to Russia, Europe to Latin America, Biden has sought to ease tensions that have grown during President Donald Trump’s four-year tenure. Yet there has been no opening to China.

Although the Biden administration has put an end to the fierce rhetorical attacks and almost daily announcements of new sanctions against China that had become commonplace under Trump, it has yet to back down on any of Trump’s actions against Beijing.

This persistent state of low-intensity hostility has profound implications. China and the United States are the world’s two largest economies and the two largest emitters of greenhouse gases. Their struggle for power is complicating global efforts to deal with climate change and recover from the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden’s tough stance has its roots in the competition for global power, but it is also the result of the 2020 presidential election campaign in which Trump and his allies have repeatedly sought to portray him as gentle on China, especially during the pandemic that arose there. Lawmakers on both sides are also unwilling to ease the pressure on China.

So, during their first month in office, Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed many of the Trump administration’s most important measures targeting China, including a determination that its crackdown on Uyghur Muslims and other minorities in the western Xinjiang region constitutes “genocide” and an outright rejection of almost all of China’s maritime claims in the South China Sea.

Nor has the new administration signaled any relaxation of Trump’s tariffs, restrictions on Chinese diplomats, journalists and academics in the United States, or criticism of Chinese policies towards Tibet, Taiwan and Hong Kong. . He also criticizes Beijing’s attempts to bolster its growing global influence through telecommunications technology, social media, and educational and cultural exchanges.

Biden’s candidate for the head of the CIA, William Burns, made clear his concerns about many of these issues during his confirmation hearing on Wednesday. And, the newly confirmed American Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, made a point of stressing her unease with the situation and pledged to fight against Chinese attempts to exert undue pressure on other countries. at the UN.

The context is clear: the United States is convinced that it and China are engaged in a duel for world domination. And neither is ready to back down.

China has sometimes had hopes that Biden would reverse what Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said were actions by the Trump administration that “have caused immeasurable damage to relations between the two countries.” .

The remarks follow a speech in which top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi demanded that the Biden administration lift restrictions on trade and people-to-people contact and cease what Beijing sees as unwarranted interference in areas of Taiwan. , Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet.

Wang urged the United States to “stop sullying” the reputation of the ruling Communist Party in China. “We hope that American policymakers will keep pace, see the trend of the world clearly, let go of prejudices, let go of unwarranted suspicions, and act to bring Chinese politics to reason to ensure China’s healthy and steady development.” Relations with the United States, ”he said.

But the anti-Chinese rhetoric has not abated. Senior officials in the Biden administration have vowed to use U.S. power to contain what many Democrats and Republicans see as growing Chinese threats to U.S. interests and values ​​in Asia-Pacific and beyond.

They have all repeatedly referred to China as a strategic rival or foe, not a potential partner or friend, and also expressed their belief that America must “surpass” China.

“Surpassing China will be the key to our national security in the decades to come,” Burns said during his confirmation hearing. “China is a formidable authoritarian adversary, methodically enhancing its ability to steal intellectual property, suppress its own people, intimidate its neighbors, expand its global reach and strengthen its influence in American society.

“It’s hard for me to see a greater threat or challenge to the United States as far as I can see into the 21st century than this. This is the biggest geopolitical test we face, ”he said.

At least some Asian hands in the United States see Biden slowly moving towards possible re-engagement with China, in part because he wants to consolidate his domestic position and make it clear that the United States is not a victim of Chinese predation.

“They are holding back from the normal syndrome of a new administration that comes up against solving problems with China,” said Danny Russel, who was assistant secretary of state for Asia under the Obama administration and is now vice -President of the Asia Society Policy Institute.

Russel said that Biden “sends messages that have the effect of showing that he is not kind to China, that he is not a buddy for China, that he is not so desperate to ‘a breakthrough on climate change that it will trade our national security interests. “

Chinese academics see little difference in Biden’s approach.

“Continuity takes precedence over adjustment and change,” said Zhu Feng, professor of international relations at elite Nanjing University.

Biden will face a much more powerful and influential China than under the former US administrations, said Yu Wanli, professor of international relations at Beijing University of Languages ​​and Culture.

“There has been a huge gap between what they think China is and what it really is,” Yu said. “Their Chinese policies are based on illusions, which must have bad consequences. It takes time for them to come back to reality. “

Besides supporting Taiwan, the United States views China’s policies in Hong Kong, Xinjiang and elsewhere as human rights issues, while China views them as sovereignty issues, Yu said. “The friction will always exist, and the pattern will always be the same.”