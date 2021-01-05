World
Biden blames Trump for ‘whining and complaining’ about election results – Times of India
WASHINGTON: President-elect of the United States Joe biden blew Donald trump for seeking to overturn the November 3 election results, claiming that the incumbent president spent most of his time “whining and complaining” rather than doing “the work” of his office.
Trump has yet to concede the elections and filed several pursuits contest the results of the November 3 poll.
He alleges that there was massive electoral fraud. Election officials and the media said there was no evidence to support his claims. He also lost dozens of lawsuits.
“The president spends more time whining and complaining than doing something to fix the problem. I don’t know why he still wants the job. He doesn’t want to do the job,” Biden said Monday at the meeting. ‘an electoral rally by car. in Georgia, where he asked for the support of two Democratic candidates.
The second round of elections in Georgia will determine which party controls the Senate.
“Do it for all those who have given up so much. Think about all those who have given up so much to secure this right. Do it for the country you love because I know you love this country and the future you want Build for everyone in this country. Build for everyone in the world who aspire like us to be free and the democrats who watch us, “he said.
Biden, 78, was confirmed the winner of the November 3 presidential election by the Electoral College on December 14 after all 50 states officially certified the results of the vote. According to official results, Biden garnered 306 electoral votes against 232 votes cast for Trump.
The US Congress will meet on January 6 to formally certify the Electoral College and Biden’s victory.
In the presidential election, Biden won Georgia by around 11,000 votes, becoming the first Democrat to carry the state since 1992.
Trump has yet to concede the elections and filed several pursuits contest the results of the November 3 poll.
He alleges that there was massive electoral fraud. Election officials and the media said there was no evidence to support his claims. He also lost dozens of lawsuits.
“The president spends more time whining and complaining than doing something to fix the problem. I don’t know why he still wants the job. He doesn’t want to do the job,” Biden said Monday at the meeting. ‘an electoral rally by car. in Georgia, where he asked for the support of two Democratic candidates.
The second round of elections in Georgia will determine which party controls the Senate.
“Do it for all those who have given up so much. Think about all those who have given up so much to secure this right. Do it for the country you love because I know you love this country and the future you want Build for everyone in this country. Build for everyone in the world who aspire like us to be free and the democrats who watch us, “he said.
Biden, 78, was confirmed the winner of the November 3 presidential election by the Electoral College on December 14 after all 50 states officially certified the results of the vote. According to official results, Biden garnered 306 electoral votes against 232 votes cast for Trump.
The US Congress will meet on January 6 to formally certify the Electoral College and Biden’s victory.
In the presidential election, Biden won Georgia by around 11,000 votes, becoming the first Democrat to carry the state since 1992.
Source link