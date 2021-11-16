World
Biden: Biden, Xi agree to schedule arms control talks: White House – Times of India
WASHINGTON: President of the United States Joe biden and China’s Xi Jinping agreed at their virtual summit to work on organizing talks between the nuclear-weapon countries on arms control, a senior White House official said on Tuesday.
Biden and Xi met by teleconference for more than three hours late Monday (early Tuesday at Beijing) with the aim of easing tensions between the two main world economies and the main geopolitical rivals.
“President Biden has raised with President Xi the need for a set of conversations on strategic stability,” National Security Advisor Jake said. Sullivan at a conference, using a phrase used in diplomatic circles to indicate arms control.
“The two leaders agreed that we would seek to start moving the discussions forward,” he added, in comments to the Brookings Institution think tank in Washington.
Sullivan, one of Biden’s main collaborators, had been asked about Beijing’s growing military might.
The Pentagon recently confirmed that China conducted a test in August of a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that would be difficult to defend against, and said Beijing was expanding its nuclear arsenal faster than expected.
While the United States and Russia have had a formal strategic stability dialogue since the days of the Cold War, culminating in several disarmament agreements, this has not been the case between Washington and Beijing.
Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump has repeatedly unsuccessfully called for China to be included in the US-Russia talks.
Biden, who took office in January, seems more interested in bilateral talks.
“It’s not the same as what we have in the Russian context with the formal strategic stability dialogue which is much more mature, has a much deeper history,” Sullivan said.
“There is less maturity to this in the US-China relationship, but the two leaders have discussed these issues and it is now incumbent on us to think about the most productive way to move them forward from here.”
