World

biden: Biden speaks to Ukrainian president as Russia intensifies shelling – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 3 hours ago
0 5 1 minute read

WASHINGTON: United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday (local time) spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discussed America’s “continuous support” to it against Russian military actions.
“I just spoke with President Zelenskyy to discuss our continued support for Ukraine — including security assistance and humanitarian aid — as it defends itself against Russian aggression. We will hold Russia accountable, and our sanctions are already having a devastating impact,” Biden tweeted.
Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy said “Just had a conversation with @POTUS. The American leadership on anti-Russian sanctions and defense assistance to Ukraine was discussed. We must stop the aggressor as soon as possible. Thank you for your support!”
On Tuesday, the sixth day of its military operations in Ukraine, Russia intensified shelling, targeting capital city Kyiv as well as the second-largest city, Kharkiv.
Eight people died and 35 injured in a rocket attack on a housing block in the second-largest city of Kharkiv in Ukraine.
Last month, during the talks with Zelenskyy, Biden strongly condemned Russian President whore‘s decision to recognize the “independence” of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine.
Meanwhile, the United States and its allies announced to remove Russian banks from the SWIFT messaging system in response to Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine.




Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 3 hours ago
0 5 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Hackers Answered Ukraine’s Call For Help. Experts Fear It Isn’t Enough.

14 seconds ago

African Governments Urged to Support Plastic Pollution Solutions

15 mins ago

GOP leaders blame Biden ‘weakness’ for Russian invasion of Ukraine

2 hours ago

US says Russian crimes ‘mounting’ in Ukraine

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button