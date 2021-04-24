Biden becomes first US president to recognize Armenian genocide

National review

What happens when the cultures in a large melting pot can no longer endure each other’s historic sins? The question is hardly theoretical. The Middle East provides an immediate response: resentment and perpetual war for land, tribal affiliation, religion and the wrongs of the past. Yet this question is applicable to examine the brush fire of grievances that has erupted in the United States, gradually but inexorably, in recent years. This month, the Atlantic sprayed a new accelerator on cultural conflagration with its cover story, “Turn National Parks Back to Tribes.” The premise of the play, written by David Treuer, a prolific author and member of the Ojibwe tribe, is that white settlers and the guns of the US government violently drove the Native American tribes from their lands and created national parks in this territory in from the 19th century. The details of these campaigns are shocking. On the bloodshed before the creation of Yosemite: The Mariposa battalion had come to Yosemite to kill Indians. The Miwok tribes of Yosemite, like many indigenous peoples of California, were obstructing a mining frenzy caused by the Gold Rush. . . . When the 200 or so men of the Mariposa Battalion entered Yosemite, armed with rifles, they did not find the Miwok eager to fight. . . . They used the embers of the tribe’s campfires to ignite the wigwams and indiscriminately shot the villagers as they fled, killing 23 of them. By the end of the militia campaign, many of the surviving Miwok had been driven out of Yosemite, their homeland for millennia, and forced to stockpile. Thirty-nine years later, Yosemite became the fifth national park. And that which precedes that of Yellowstone: in 1864, on the opposite edge of the Plains, in Sand Creek in the territory of Colorado, Colonel John Chivington massacred and mutilated up to 500 Indians. In 1868, just four years before the creation of Yellowstone, the Native Americans, led by Red Cloud, fought the U.S. government to a standstill, then forced U.S. concessions to the treaty table, though these did. ultimately been defeated. The proposed solution is clear: “For Native Americans, there can be no better remedy for land theft than land. And to us, no land is as spiritually important as national parks. They should be returned to us. Indians should once again care for – and protect and preserve – these privileged gardens. Certainly, it is indisputable that in the course of the formation and expansion of the United States, the tribes were driven from their lands, killed, humiliated and swindled. Additionally, Atlantic’s most laudable qualities include its historic willingness to challenge conventional partisan wisdom, though this trend has waned in recent years, and otherwise shake things up. The current cover story is akin to that of Ta-Nehisi Coates in 2014, who pleads for reparations. If we can borrow Kamala Harris’ favorite dodge, it was meant to “start a conversation.” In reality, however, we are already having this conversation. A screaming match, really, with riots, widespread mistrust of institutions and demands for rewards. The last entry will further increase the scrum. Among the problems with this specific, and rather extreme, proposition is that the sins of the parks are intertwined with the sins of America itself. Indeed, the same piece alludes to the real theft which would presumably have to be corrected according to the same logical framework: “In 1491, the natives controlled all the 2.4 billion acres that would become the United States. Today we control about 56 million acres, or about 2%. Should entire generations – which, by the way, are generations removed from the violent extremities of the American Western world – leave the suburbs and cities to restore the remaining 98%? Why no. It would start a civil war. If not, would returning 85 million acres of national park to “a consortium of federally recognized tribes in the United States,” as the article mandates, be enough to right these wrongs? Mathematically speaking, this would remedy 3.5% of these wrongs. It is both too much and not enough. I guess it won’t be seriously considered at any political level, but I can’t say I’m confident. The piece has already met enthusiastic approval from social media. Turn the earth upside down! Feels good to say, doesn’t it? The “conversation” has been joined. Shenandoah National Park, Virginia. Yet this chorus barely comes to a halt. Earlier this month, a House committee introduced a bill creating a commission to study reparations for black Americans. Weeks earlier, the White House Biden backed the idea. Last month, the city of Evanston, Ill. Became the first in the country to approve repairs, pledging $ 10 million over ten years. Virginia will also need several public universities built on slave labor to compensate their descendants. Reparations for Native Americans were briefly touched upon during the 2020 presidential campaign. It should be a pretty simple concept that we are not our fathers. Not strictly out of magnanimity but out of necessity, functional societies must demonstrate their capacity to overcome the sins of the past. Although ours are particularly painful, we are hardly the only ones within the community of nations that contain groups that have the right to take revenge on one another. What sets America apart is its willingness to fit in, to start building something for ourselves, for our families and for each other, without feeling pressured to wave sectarian flags. Partisan, religious and racial tensions have not left us, certainly in recent years. But our leaders, our officials and our esteemed media seem determined to make them worse by encouraging the adoption of generational grievances, by refusing to let the embers go out. It is a dangerous path. And the notion of an ally means that for every rallying cry like the one on the cover of The Atlantic, there is an army of facilitators ready to amplify it, if only to prove their courage. It is happening now. Certainly, Native Americans are in a particularly tense situation compared to other minority groups, even though, as the play notes, their numbers have increased roughly to the level of the American Jewish population. Aside from the often chronic struggles with drug addiction and unemployment, many live on land held in trust and controlled by the Bureau of Indian Affairs. But exactly what problem would the cession of national parks solve? Since the park proposal involves the same rigorous conservation standards currently enforced by the federal government, it would not provide the tribes with space for further development – homes or businesses – to any significant degree. The plan would provide “unhindered access” to the tribal homelands, but beyond that, it would represent symbolic restoration above all else. Yosemite National Park, California. The euphoria would soon give way to the drudgery of maintenance – let’s start with about 20,000 miles of trails, not to mention the large backlog of repairs – the kind of task, say, a national government with deficit capacity – finance is better equipped to manage. While Washington is doing a lot of wrong things, basically and despite this backlog, park stewardship is not one of them. A 2019 NPS survey found that 98% of park visitors were satisfied with “facilities, services and recreational opportunities.” By comparison, congressional approval ratings are currently hovering in the 1930s, and that’s after approving trillions of dollars in COVID relief. Practical complications follow. Treuer writes that, under his proposal, the federal government would continue to provide funds for park maintenance and keep visitation fees low, and the tribes would allow “universal access” forever. Appreciated, but what if there is a dispute, for example, over the amount of federal payments? The new custodians could easily use their influence and deny access, without being accountable to taxpayers. This kind of stalemate would make the government shutdowns of the past decade look like a walk in the park. (On this scenario, the article quotes a member of the MHA Nation who dismisses concerns that a tribe will ever block access.) Coherent policies for forest management, wildlife management, and other day-to-day functions of could the administration of the park be maintained under a “consortium” of tribes? But the fundamental concern here is the direction of our national debates – not towards solving problems, but towards creating new ones. And rest assured, a wholesale transfer of 85 million acres would create new ones. Just like $ 14 trillion in repairs. We’ve come a long way since JFK’s “don’t ask” call to the national spirit. Where is my room? best sums up the spirit of the times. U.S. against them. See this quote from the author, in great dudgeon for being told by a “white ranger” how to interact with the land “which is mine” for longer than it was in the United States. We see national parks as pristine patches of natural wonders. This story ignores the people who first lived there, says Ojibwe historian @DavidTreuer. He speaks with correspondent @TracieHunte in the latest episode of #TheExperimentPodcast. https://t.co/9xNiR0cbOF pic.twitter.com/VWjWEuHufm – The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) April 16, 2021 Over to you? Conveniently, you might think, privileged people like the author of this article at National Review prefer the status quo. Still, there is no special privilege at stake here. Only the ability to drive to a park, pay a nominal fee, and maybe rent some land to serve as a base. Anyone, of any color, of any tribal affiliation, or not at all, has this ability. The park system is, even with its bloody past in tow, a national endowment – not another front in the expanding culture wars. For their beauty and for their management, parks are the best the world has to offer. “America’s best idea” indeed. Have you seen the sunny glow of the rusty hoodoos of Bryce Canyon? The chiseled peaks of Zion? The Appalachian spine that runs through Shenandoah and the almost spiritual vastness of Death Valley? Otherwise, go for it. You really should. And you might begin to think, in a nation as majestic and fortunate as this, it might be time for the descendants of our turbulent founding history to keep the peace. Kind of like those “COEXIST” bumper stickers always tell us.