Biden beats Trump in Georgia, Pennsylvania – Times of India
WASHINGTON: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday took crucial lead on US president Donald trump in the major battlefield states of Georgia and Pennsylvania, bringing him on the cusp of a historic victory in a hotly contested election.
In Georgia, after the last round of the count results, Biden edged Trump with a slim lead of 1,096 votes, a remarkable development for the former vice president who, until Wednesday night, followed his Republican rival by more than 50,000 votes.
In Pennsylvania, Biden took over Trump with a narrow lead of 5,587 votes. This is important given that Trump led the Swing State until Wednesday night with over 700.00 votes.
Biden continued to maintain his small lead in the other two battlefield states of Arizona and Nevada. To be declared the winner of the US election, either candidate needs 270 of the 538 the electoral college votes.
According to the latest projections, Biden has 264 votes in the electoral colleges and Trump is behind with 214.
In U.S. elections, voters decide on state-level contests rather than a single national contest. Each US state obtains a certain number of electoral college votes in part based on the size of the population, with a total of 538 up for grabs.
During a White House press conference, President Trump accused Democrats of massive electoral fraud and alleged that the election was stolen. He presented no evidence to support his claim.
His campaign has filed several lawsuits in the states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Nevada and demanded a recount of the votes Wisconsin.
The Biden campaign has denied the allegations.
Several US news channels interrupted a live broadcast of Trump’s White House press conference on Thursday evening, saying his allegations of electoral fraud were devoid of any evidence.
“In America the vote is sacred. This is how the people of this nation express their will. And it is the will of the voters, no one and nothing else who chooses the president of the United States. So every ballot needs to be counted and that’s what’s happening now. And that’s how it should be, “Biden said in his Delaware media address Thursday.
“Democracy is messy sometimes, so sometimes it takes a little patience. But this patience has been rewarded for over 240 years with a system of governance that is the envy of the world. We continue to feel very good about the current situation. . ,” he said.
Trump, in his first White House press conference Thursday night, claimed his rivals were trying to “steal the election.”
“If you count the legal votes, I win easily. If you count the illegal votes, they may try to steal the election from us. If you count the votes that came late – we are looking at them very carefully. But a lot of votes have arrived. late, ”he said.
“Our goal is to defend the integrity of the elections. We will not allow corruption to steal such an important election or an election for that matter. And we cannot allow anyone to silence our voters and fabricate results. “Trump told me.
