Biden: Be patient, we’ll win, let the ballots count

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has once again urged the United States to remain patient and calm as the count continues in a handful of states holding the key to the White House.

In a speech from Wilmington, Delaware late Friday night, Biden said, “We don’t have a final declaration of victory yet, but the numbers are clear, we will win this race.

“Look at the national numbers, we are going to win this race with a clear majority and the nation is behind us. We got over 74 million votes, ”he said.

Biden took the lead Friday in Pennsylvania and Georgia, two states that still count the ballots, and is closing in on a victory in the tightly contested presidential contest against President Donald Trump.

The Associated Press news agency says the two states, as well as Nevada, North Carolina and Alaska, are still too close to call.

Despite this, Biden seems confident the final numbers will be in his favor.

“We’re going to be the first Democrats to win in Arizona in 24 years. We are going to be the first Democrats to win Georgia in 28 years, ”he said.

He said he wanted all the ballots to be counted.

Biden is currently expected to win 264 electoral college votes, according to AP, compared to 214 electoral votes for Trump. To take the presidency, a candidate needs 270 votes in the electoral college. Biden has a clearer and easier path towards victory at this point than Trump does.

“We’re on track for over 300 Electoral College votes,” Biden said in his brief speech. He said he and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, were not only waiting for the results of the vote, but meeting with health and economic experts and had a plan to deal with the pandemic of coronavirus and its economic fallout when they take office.

Asset addressed the nation Thursday from the White House, where he repeated baseless claims that widespread voter fraud took place in the election.

On Friday, Trump – who falsely claimed he won the election in the early hours of Wednesday – tweeted that Biden “shouldn’t falsely claim the post of president” as court proceedings were just beginning.

The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in several states asking for the suspension of the vote count, while signaling its intention to demand a recount in Wisconsin, which the PA predicted Biden would have won.

Courts have already dismissed some of these legal challenges, and experts have said they do not believe the lawsuits will have a significant impact on the outcome of the vote.

Biden said he hoped he would address the nation again on Saturday.