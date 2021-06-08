World
Biden Asia chief ‘relatively confident’ on billion vaccine schedule despite India crisis – Times of India
WASHINGTON: President Joe bidenThe Indo-Pacific political coordinator said on Tuesday he was “relatively confident” that a target of producing one billion doses of vaccine for the region by the end of 2022 would be met, despite the crisis of Covid-19 in India, where they are to be made.
When asked at an online event hosted by the think tank Center for a New American Security if he expected a delay in the four country plan, which was announced during the White House in March with great fanfare, Kurt Campbell said Washington had been in close consultation with India and others involved in the project.
“Obviously, this is an extremely difficult time for Indian friends. The United States has tried to stand by Delhi’s side and get others, both in the private and public sectors, to support them.” , did he declare.
“Our discussions with our private sector and government partners suggest that we are – knocking wood – still on track for 2022.”
“I think we feel relatively confident as we approach 2022,” he added, stressing that in Asia and around the world, even countries that have handled the virus well were facing epidemics. due to new strains.
“I think we understand that the only way to be effective, to counter this, is to use vaccine diplomacy. We are trying to step up this more generally,” he said.
The United States, India, Japan and Australia, a group known as Quad, agreed at a March summit that Indian drugmaker Biological E Ltd will produce at least one billion doses vaccine by the end of 2022 that would go to countries in Southeast Asia, elsewhere in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.
India, the world’s largest vaccine producer, was then hit by a catastrophic wave of infections and halted vaccine exports amid strong criticism from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a national vaccine deployment that covered less than 5% of his country’s estimated adult population of 950 million.
When asked at an online event hosted by the think tank Center for a New American Security if he expected a delay in the four country plan, which was announced during the White House in March with great fanfare, Kurt Campbell said Washington had been in close consultation with India and others involved in the project.
“Obviously, this is an extremely difficult time for Indian friends. The United States has tried to stand by Delhi’s side and get others, both in the private and public sectors, to support them.” , did he declare.
“Our discussions with our private sector and government partners suggest that we are – knocking wood – still on track for 2022.”
“I think we feel relatively confident as we approach 2022,” he added, stressing that in Asia and around the world, even countries that have handled the virus well were facing epidemics. due to new strains.
“I think we understand that the only way to be effective, to counter this, is to use vaccine diplomacy. We are trying to step up this more generally,” he said.
The United States, India, Japan and Australia, a group known as Quad, agreed at a March summit that Indian drugmaker Biological E Ltd will produce at least one billion doses vaccine by the end of 2022 that would go to countries in Southeast Asia, elsewhere in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.
India, the world’s largest vaccine producer, was then hit by a catastrophic wave of infections and halted vaccine exports amid strong criticism from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a national vaccine deployment that covered less than 5% of his country’s estimated adult population of 950 million.