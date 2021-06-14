Biden arrives in Belgium ahead of NATO summit – Times of India

World

Biden arrives in Belgium ahead of NATO summit

BRUSSELS: President Joe biden arrived in the capital of Belgium for the next NATO summit, wearing a mask because of the coronavirus as an honor guard and trumpeters greeted him.
The US President concluded a three-day meeting for the Group of seven nations on Sunday and after tea with Queen Elizabeth II flew to Brussels for the NATO meeting which is due to start on Monday.
Biden says a strong partnership with NATO is vital to maintaining US national security for the “rest of the century.”
Cyber ​​defense and climate change are among the topics discussed at the summit.
Biden will also meet on Tuesday European Union leaders as well as visiting Belgian King Philippe. President to end eight-day trip on Wednesday by meeting with Russian president in Geneva Vladimir Poutine.




