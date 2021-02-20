World
Biden approves major Texas disaster declaration: FEMA – Times of India
WASHINGTON: President Joe biden approved a major disaster declaration for Texas which suffered from widespread blackouts and water shortages during a fatal frost, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Saturday.
Millions of inhabitants of United StatesThe largest oil and gas producer has faced power outages, and nearly half of Texas residents suffered disrupted water service on Friday. Nearly two dozen deaths have been attributed to the storm and an icy snap.
The action makes federal funding available to individuals statewide, including assistance with temporary housing and home repairs and low-cost loans.
Biden is also considering a trip to Texas to study the federal response to the first new crisis to develop since he took office a month ago. The White House works closely with the Governor of Texas Greg Abbott, a Republican who did not initially recognize Biden’s victory in the November election.
All of the state’s power plants have returned to service, though more than 195,000 homes went without power as of Friday morning and residents of 160 of Texas’ 254 counties suffered water service interruptions, according to the Texas Commission. on Environmental Quality.
