Biden approaches 80 million votes in historic victory

President-elect Joe Biden’s winning tally approaches a record 80 million votes as Democratic strongholds continue to count ballots and the 2020 election smashes turnout records.

Biden has already set a record for most votes for a winning presidential candidate, and President Donald Trump has also landed the record for most votes for a losing candidate. With over 155 million votes counted and California and New York still counting, the turnout stands at 65% of all eligible voters, the highest since 1908, according to data from the Associated Press and the US Elections Project.

Biden’s rising tally and lead in the popular vote – nearly 6 million votes – comes as Trump has stepped up his false insistence that he actually won the election, and his campaign and supporters step up their campaign. bitter legal struggle to stop or delay certification of results, potentially nullifying American votes.

“It’s just a lot of noise, because Donald Trump is a bull who carries his own china shop with him,” said Douglas Brinkley, presidential historian at Rice University. “Once the noise subsides, it will be clear that Biden had a very convincing victory.”

Biden currently has a constituency head of 290-232. But that doesn’t include voters in Georgia, where Biden leads Trump by 0.3 percentage point as officials do a manual count. The PA didn’t call the race, but if Biden’s lead holds, he will win the Electoral College by 306-232 votes – the same margin Trump won in 2016. At the time, Trump did. described as a “landslide”.

Trump sealed the victory with 77,000 votes in three battlefield states, while Biden’s margin would be slightly narrower – around 45,000 votes in Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin.

This slimmer victory, however, is still decisive by standards of electoral law, notes Rick Hasen, professor at Irvine University and voting expert.

While Biden’s margins in states like Arizona and Wisconsin appear small – between 12,000 and 20,000 votes – these races are not narrow enough to be considered likely to pass through a recount or lawsuits. Recounts usually shift the total vote by just a few hundred votes. In 2000, the Florida recount and the legal battle for the White House were sparked by a margin of 537 votes.

The story continues

“If you’re talking about being close enough to be in what those of us on the ground call the litigation margin, it’s not in the litigation margin,” Hasen said.

Timothy Naftali, presidential historian at New York University, compared Biden’s ever-growing popular vote and electoral college margins to those of every winner of a presidential election since 1960. His conclusion: Biden’s victory was in right in the middle – tighter than landslides like Barack Obama’s 2008 victory or Ronald Reagan’s re-election in 1984, but wider than Trump’s 2016 victory or one of George W. Bush’s two victories.

The closest analogy was Obama’s re-election, which he won by virtually the same margin Biden has now.

“Did anyone think 2012 was a narrow victory? No, ”Naftali said.

Despite this, Trump and his allies continue to try to stop the certification of the election, in a long-term attempt deny states the ability to seat voters supporting Biden. Those efforts are unlikely to succeed, but they reached a new level this week when two Republican members of the Solicitors Council from Michigan’s largest county succeeded in blocking the certification of votes on Tuesday night. They allowed certification to continue after an outcry, but it was a sign of the depth to which Trump’s baseless claims of mass fraud permeated.

In fact, argued Michael McDonald, a University of Florida professor who tracks the vote count for the US Elections Project, Biden’s relatively small victories in the battlefield states tell a different story than the president advocates.

Democrats fear that the gap between the popular vote and the electoral college counts expands as Democratic voters rally on the coasts and outside the battlefield states. This dynamic could make it difficult for Democrats to win congressional races, creating a lasting disadvantage when it comes to advancing policy.

“If there is anything in the data here, it reveals how the system is against Democrats, not against Trump,” McDonald said.